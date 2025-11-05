City council meetings round-up

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month at City Hall

Oct. 22 meeting

Resolved that Oct. 28 shall be known as National First Responders Day in Aberdeen.

Authorized the donation of Native American wooden sculpture to Quinault Indian Nation and/or Quinault Enterprise to display in one of their 54 locations.

Unanimously voted not to ratify the agreements signed by Mayor Douglas Orr on May 20, 2024 for Washington State Department of Commerce Community Capital Facilities funding projects S20084 and S1801A in the amounts of $490,000 and $1.7 million

Approved the first reading of the Ordinance on the 2025 Property Tax Levy for Collection in 2026.

Approved the first reading of the 2025 Supplemental Budget Ordinance.

Approved the first reading of the 2026 Preliminary Budget.

Voted to approve the request to amend the interlocal agreement with the city of Cosmopolis for full-time police services.

Oct. 29 meeting

Chris Frye delivered a report representing the final outcome of the initiative that began with Blue Zones Activate Grays Harbor County in February of 2023. Following an in-depth discovery process, the local organizing committee identified the development of a Grays Harbor Trail System as the priority project.

Passed an ordinance authorizing the increase in the regular property tax levy to be collected in the 2026 tax year and the collection of the regular property tax levy for calendar year 2026.

Passed the second reading of the 2026 preliminary budget.

Approve the second reading of the 2025 Supplemental Budget Ordinance.

Cosmopolis

3rd Wednesday during the months of January through September and on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays in October, November and December at City Hall

Oct. 15 Meeting

The Cosmopolis Fire Department has been awarded a grant from FEMA to purchase new bunker gear; this grant awards the Department $82,286.

Elma

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual at City Hall

Oct. 20 Meeting

Approved the Municipal Court Judicial Services agreement with Geoff A. Arnold, which will begin Jan. 1, 2026, because Judge Arthur A. Blauvelt lll is retiring at the end of the year. Mayor Josh Collette administered the oath of office.

Approved the purchase of a Kubota SVL 65 skidsteer loader for $67,227.

Approved the purchase of two 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Work Trucks for $94,308.

The council revisited the speed limit study that was discussed in earlier meetings. The cost of $10,000 gave some members pause. It was suggested to collect more data on more streets beside just Schouweiler Road and to increase enforcement and educational outreach. This item will be discussed at a future council meeting.

The municipal court is now moved into the new building and is nearly fully operational. The court was awarded two grants: $13,000 to upgrade their computers and a public defender grant for nearly $24,000.

Hoquiam

Second and fourth Monday of each month at City Hall

Oct. 27 meeting

Accepted a grant of $45,930 from the Office of Public Defense to pay for increasing public defense attorney compensation and providing public defense services at preliminary appearance calendars during 2026 and the first half of 2027

Approved an agreement with PNW Web Designers to implement a strategic paid marketing plan for Olympic Stadium for $12,000.

Authorized the purchase of musical playground equipment from Great Western Recreation for $29,250.

Authorized the purchase of community forest property from the Sunquist Family Trust for $390,000 to be paid for through the Community Forest Grant.

Agreed to contract Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Relations for state governmental affairs services.

McCleary

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual at the McCleary Community Center

Oct. 22 meeting

There was a public hearing on the 2026 preliminary revenue estimates.

Approved the Grays Harbor District Court Interlocal Agreement.

City Clerk Treasurer Jamie Vinyard and City Administrator Jon Martin presented the preliminary 2026 budget and provided a context for the differences between the Mayor’s Budget and the budget that staff put together.

Mayor Pro Tem Brycen Huff provided an update on the change of government modification. In February 2026, if the public votes to change the government in February, the council at that time would have the opportunity to appoint a mayor from the board or change the charter to reflect that should a change happen, the public still is voting for a mayor they want to represent the city at functions. This will be discussed at the November meeting.

Early next year, a workshop will be scheduled for the council to discuss the proposed development on Roglin’s property.

Montesano

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

Because Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, the city council meeting will be held on Nov. 10.

Oct. 28 meeting

The council approved reappointing Doris Torkelson and Will Foster to the Planning Commission.

Approved Ordinance #1673 Unemployment Compensation Reserve Fund

Approved Resolution #1029 Purchase & Procurement Policy

Oakville

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual at Oakville City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The council held a workshop on Oct. 27.

Ocean Shores

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Ocean Shores Convention Center

Oct. 28 meeting

Announced one vacancy on the Planning Commission.

Project Manager Becky Leach presented an update on walk-in clinic construction.

Fire Chief Brian Ritter led a lengthy discussion regarding a proposed ordinance for residential automatic fire protection systems and adopting standards for residential automatic sprinkler requirements. “Requiring automatic fire sprinkler systems in new residential construction and substantial alterations will significantly reduce the risk of injury, death, and property loss.”

Approved a “Special Market Conditions” purchase of a dump truck for $190,420.

Awarded the installation work of the Plymovent Exhaust System at the South Fire Station to Air Exchange ($31,151) and the Electrical Work to Schumacher Electric $5,128.

Awarded the Lions Club generator installation project to Schumacher Electric for $34,124.

City Administrator Scott Andersen, Public Works Director Ricky Victoriano, City Attorney Lisa Marshall, and HyperFiber Representatives Kevin Folk and Mitzi McMahan led a discussion of the HyperFiber Telecommunications Franchise Agreement.

City Administrator Scott Andersen, Project Manager Becky Leach, Public Works Director Ricky Victoriano, and UW Livable City Consultant Himani Aggarwal led a discussion about sidewalks on Point Brown Avenue.

Westport

Second and last Monday of each month and the third Thursday of each month in city council chambers

Oct. 16 and 27 meetings

Dante DiSabatino of the Washington Emergency Management Division gave a presentation on Tsunami Risk and Preparedness in Westport.

Roger Swalinder presented LeMay, Inc.’s proposed rates for 2026.

Approved the Solid Waste and Curbside Recycling Rates for 2026.

Updated the definitions of fowl and number of fowl allowed in city limits.

Authorized the purchase of a Kodak scanner, not to exceed $8,500.

Authorized the appraisal of the Tackle Box Property, not to exceed $2,200.

Authorized the mayor to implement the $25,000 Lateral Officer Signing Bonus Program as recommended by the Civil Service Commission.

Approved the Special Event Application for Trick or Treat at the Docks.

Authorized the mayor and city administrator to contract an appraiser for the city park property property not to exceed $5,000.