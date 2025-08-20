Cities pass resolutions, announce promotions and hirings, approve equipment purchases

Aberdeen

The city of Aberdeen is taking a legislative break for the month of August and will resume city council meetings on Sept. 10.

Elma

Officer Joshua Holbrook was sworn in as the newest member of the Elma Police Department.

Presented a Letter of Commendation to Police Officer Stephen Miller for his response to a call at East County Guns on July 4.

Hoquiam

Voted to reschedule city council retreat for Aug. 25 and cancel the regular city council meeting scheduled for that date.

The Office of Chehalis Basin delivered a comprehensive presentation on the long-term Chehalis Basin Strategy.

Authorized the purchase of an emergency generator for $141,191 plus Washington state sales tax.

The water tank and fire pump skid unit for the Wildland Engine project was approved for $25,822.

Adopted the 2021 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code, Washington State Energy Code, International Fuel Gas Code, International Building Code, International Residential Code, International Mechanical Code and International Fire Code.

Passed a cemetery fee schedule.

Approved a property purchase from “C” Street Properties, Inc., for the North Shore levee project for $1.03 million.

McCleary

Approved the donation of a guestbook from the opening of McCleary City Hall that was found in the bottom drawer of a filing cabinet to the McCleary Historical Society.

Proclaimed gratitude and commendation to the volunteers who restored the skirting around the train enclosure at Beerbower Park.

Montesano

Cancelled the Aug. 12 meeting due to the lack of agenda items.

Ocean Shores

Announced one vacancy on the Planning Commission, two vacancies on the Radio Board, one vacancy on the Parks Board, one vacancy on the Library Board of Trustees, one vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and one vacancy on the Airport Advisory Committee.

Library Director Keitha Owen and Library Board of Trustees Secretary Alex Suarez presented the Library Board of Trustees report.

City Administrator Scott Andersen discussed the chemicals that are being used to eliminate invasive aquatic weeds and the treatment schedule, announced Ricardo (Ricky) Victoriano has been promoted to Public Works Director, and said that the city has made a conditional offer to Caridad Vesco to become the new assistant police chief.

Mayor Frank Elduen indicated that construction for the new walk-in clinic is well underway and would take just over three months to complete.

Voted to rezone an area at the southern end of the peninsula with respect to the Ocean Shores South End Fire Station.

Awarded the South End Fire Station sprinkler system project to Empire Fire Protection for $13,888.