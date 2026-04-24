HRH reopens second floor patient care unit

Harbor Regional Health (HRH) has officially reopened its second floor patient care unit, restoring critical inpatient capacity after a closure that began in 2021 during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The unit has reopened with 10 staffed beds, with plans to expand by an additional five to seven beds as staffing levels continue to grow.

The second floor, which includes Medical/Pediatrics, was closed at the height of pandemic-related workforce challenges. HRH experienced significant staffing impacts that has taken years to stabilize. Reopening the unit reflects sustained efforts to recruit and retain skilled team members and strengthen care access for the community.

“This reopening represents years of work and an unwavering commitment to our community,” said Shannon Johnson, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at HRH. “Our team has remained focused on rebuilding in a thoughtful, sustainable way, and bringing these beds back online means more patients can receive care close to home. I am incredibly proud of the dedication our team has shown to get us to this point.”

The additional capacity will help reduce strain on other areas of the hospital, including the emergency department, where patients have at times experienced extended wait times due to limited inpatient bed availability.

“This milestone is not just about reopening a unit, it’s about continuing to restore access to care for the people we serve,” said Tom Jensen, CEO of HRH. “We are deeply grateful to our team for their perseverance and to our community for their continued support as we work to strengthen healthcare access across Grays Harbor.”

HRH leaders emphasized that reopening the unit is a phased approach, designed to ensure safe staffing levels and maintain high-quality patient care. Recruitment efforts remain ongoing, with additional expansion planned as more nurses and support staff join the organization.