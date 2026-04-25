2026 Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Fishery begins May 1

The 2026 Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Fishery will open May 1, offering anglers the chance to earn cash while helping protect vulnerable salmon and steelhead in the Columbia and Snake rivers. The fishery will be open daily through Sept. 30 at most locations.

Funded by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), the sport-reward program pays recreational anglers to catch predatory northern pikeminnow – a native fish that consumes millions of juvenile salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River basin each year.

“The sport-reward fishery plays an important role in salmon and steelhead recovery efforts,” said Eric Winther, Pikeminnow Program Manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “For over three decades, anglers have logged more than a million trips and removed nearly six million northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, reducing predation on young salmon by up to 40% compared to pre-program levels.”

The goal of the program is not to eradicate native northern pikeminnow, but to remove 10-20% of the larger, predator-sized northern pikeminnow each year. Removing these fish helps shift the population toward smaller individuals, which consume fewer salmon and steelhead smolts.

Anglers are paid for each qualifying northern pikeminnow they catch, with payouts increasing as they catch more fish. Anglers will earn $6 for the first 25 fish, $8 for fish 26 to 200, and $10 for every fish over 200. Anglers can also catch tagged northern pikeminnow worth up to $500 each.

“Tagged fish are a bonus for anglers but they’re also a critical tool for tracking program success,” said Winther. “Each tagged northern pikeminnow returned helps biologists better understand pikeminnow harvest and exploitation rates, movement patterns, and population dynamics.”

To qualify for a cash reward, northern pikeminnow must be at least nine inches long, and caught within the program boundaries, which spans the Columbia River from its mouth upstream to Priest Rapids Dam, and the Snake River from its mouth upstream to Hells Canyon Dam.

Anglers must register each day they plan to fish, either at one of the 21 registration stations or using the Pikeminnow Registration mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices. Fish must be turned in fresh on the date indicated on their registration at the station where the angler registered. Only fish personally caught by the registered angler are eligible for reward payment. A valid fishing license is required, and all state fishing regulations must be followed.

While most registration stations will open May 1, four locations — Columbia Point Park, The Dalles Boat Basin, Umatilla Boat Ramp, and Washougal Boat Ramp — opened early in 2026 to align with favorable water conditions that make fishing at each location more productive earlier in the season.

In 2025, anglers turned in 150,456 qualifying northern pikeminnow, with each angler averaging 11.9 fish per day. The top 20 anglers averaged 4,133 fish and $41,736 in cash rewards over the five-month season. The program’s top angler earned $159,310 by catching 15,715 fish. The top angler payout and total catch is the second highest in program history, falling just short of the current record of $164,260 and 16,150 set in 2024.

The sport-reward fishery is part of a larger BPA-funded effort approved by the Northwest Power and Conservation Council to help mitigate the impacts of Columbia River dams on salmon and steelhead. The Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission oversees the program and distributes payment to anglers. WDFW manages registration, check stations, and fish tagging, with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife supporting biological research to track program effectiveness.

For more information about the sport-reward fishery including regulations, locations and maps, registration, and catch data, refer to pikeminnow.org or call the hotline at 800-858-9015.