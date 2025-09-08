Child rapist sentenced to 23 years to life

Fifty-four-year-old Chad Baier of Montesano, who agreed to plead guilty to incest in the first degree, rape of a child in the second degree, child molestation in the second degree, rape of a child in the third degree, and child molestation in the third degree on July 25, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison by Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge Vini Samuel Friday morning.

Baier, a former local business owner and Washington State Department of Labor and Industries employee, admitted to crimes committed against a victim between 12 to 15 years of age during a three-year period between 2019 and 2021. He was arrested by the Montesano Police Department and booked into Grays Harbor County jail back on Feb. 5.

After Baier, who was dressed in Grays Harbor County Jail orange, was escorted into the courtroom unrestrained and then seated at the defense table with his attorney, Jason B. Moore. Roughly a dozen supporters were in attendance on Baier’s behalf.

The proceedings began with an impact statement from the victim’s mother, who appeared remotely.

The victim’s mother talked about Baier’s “atrocious crimes” and the “shattering impact” on her life.” She said, “I couldn’t believe it,” when she learned of the charges. She described the “disgusting manipulation” suffered at the hands of Baier. “You abused the child you chose … all under my nose.” She added that she suffers from PTSD due to Baier’s “horrendous assault” and that the victim is now estranged from the family. She went on to detail financial hardship, nightmares, and tainted memories in the wake of Baier’s crimes, and how Baier “weaponized religion.”

Grays Harbor County Criminal Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford then addressed the court. After listing the charges, he said the victim suffers from nightmares after being sexually abused five years.

“There were zero proof issues in this case,” Crawford said. “It was the strength of a child that was able to get Mr. Baier to confess to what he did.”

Baier’s attorney, Jason. B. Moore, said that “most of what the state said is accurate,” and that Baier was “forthright and candid,” which should have a bearing on the sentence. If he is ever released from prison, “Mr. Baier will be in his 70s, and won’t pose a threat to the community. Mr. Baier did not want to make his victim testify. All parties will be served by the low end of the sentence,” Moore said.

When Baier was given the opportunity to make a statement, he spoke of sin, repentance and cleansing.

“I knew this day would come,” Baier said of his arrest on Feb. 5. “However terrible this all is, there is redemption for all involved. I stand here today so very sorry for my actions. … I say I’m sorry, I am sorry.” During his statement, Baier addressed his victim and his mother, his mother and sister and the court. “I have fallen, yes, but I have faith in my savior, Jesus Christ. … I deserve today’s sentencing.”

Before rendering her decision, Judge Samuel said, “No person is beyond redemption, which is a tenet of the Christian faith. … I am a woman of faith. … When you walk the walk, you have a choice … you did not stop your actions. Despite the value system you continue to preach on, you indiscriminately hurt those around you. These were intentional acts. While I believe your remorse is real, it’s about your journey, not the victim.”

Crawford said that Baier was the type of predator who could blend in and go undetected.

“This is a guy who is super smart, super intelligent, (they) can mesh in with the community, you can never guess, they don’t look like the monsters they are,” Crawford said. “This is a regular Joe, supposedly a man of faith, but highly manipulative. You saw the following of people he had behind him after knowing everything he’d done.”

According to Crawford, Baier was afforded some modicum of consideration for not dragging his victim through a trial by reaching a plea agreement and confessing to his crimes, however, the punishment still needed to be substantial. Crawford compared Baier’s sentence to one recently meted out for former Aberdeen City Councilor Riley Carter who was convicted during a jury trial for similar crimes.

“Riley Carter, he dragged his victim through it, and so he got all the aggravators, and the way he behaved, and wouldn’t take accountability, he got 46 years to life. We give ourselves the opportunity to ask for so much more,” Crawford said. “It’s important for me to be consistent as a prosecutor in this county, the idea there is I’m going to ask for at least double the amount if you’re going to drag a victim through this. If you’re going to own up to it, take a plea, and say ‘I’m going to let the victim heal and move on,’ there still needs to be a heavy sentence.”

Crawford added that it’s mission critical to flush out predators such as Baier and their ilk and put them behind bars for as long as possible.

“They’re everywhere, and we can’t just look at them and see whether our kids are safe with this guy or not safe with this guy, we could never do it,” Crawford said. “It’s tough, but if we don’t, who’s going to? When you look at a little girl or a little boy or any of these children and (you can say) that person will never victimize you again, even though I know there’s another 20 right behind (them) on my caseload, at least for that person I know you’re safe from this person, the community is safe from this person. Let’s get them out one at a time, we can only do what we can.”