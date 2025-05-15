Celebrate a love of music with Grays Harbor College

The Grays Harbor College Music Department announced a series of performances that will soon take place on campus. More information about the upcoming events and tickets are available at ghc.edu/bishop.

June 8 — Grays Harbor Symphony ‘Going Home’

Sunday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts, Grays Harbor Symphony will be premiering “Spirit of the Harbor” by composer and filmmaker Cathryn S. Davis. Historical film footage celebrating Grays Harbor will accompany the music — from our lush landscapes to the timber industry and Quinault heritage, as well as public contributions on why we love Grays Harbor.

“Going Home” also includes Dvořák’s New World Symphony and the winners of the “Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition,” Sam Dorsch and Ben Jurasin. Tickets are available online at ghc.edu/bishop, or at the door.

June 11 — Grays Harbor College Honors Recital

The Grays Harbor College Honors Recital is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts. Come and listen to select performances by Grays Harbor College music students and support all their efforts. Admission to this event is free.

June 15 — Grays Harbor Civic Choir and Concert Band, ‘Themes from Early Immigrants’

The Grays Harbor Civic Choir and Concert Band’s spring concert titled “Themes from Early Immigrants” will be at the Bishop Center on Sunday, June 15 at 2 p.m.. Based on the beautiful mural by Jenny Fisher, near the Chehalis River Bridge, the program features music and folk songs from countries shown on Fisher’s amazing art. Tickets are available for winter gifts online or can be purchased at the door.

June 17 — Spring Steel Drums Concert and Grays Harbor College Music Department Jazz Concert

Grays Harbor College has two events for music lovers on Tuesday, June 17. The Grays Harbor College Spring Steel Drum Concert is first up at 1 p.m. Visit the Wellington Rehearsal Hall, located in the Music Pavilion on Grays Harbor College’s Aberdeen campus for an afternoon of Caribbean steel drum. This is a free event.

Next up on June 17, is the Grays Harbor College Music Department Jazz Concert at 7 p.m. at the Bishop Center. Enjoy an evening of lively music with the Grays Harbor College Music Department, Jazz Band and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck. Tickets are available for the spring Grays Harbor College Music Department Jazz Concert online or can be purchased at the door.

June 28 — Grays Harbor Opera Workshop presents ‘Semele’

The Music Department’s final event of the quarter is the Grays Harbor Opera Workshop’s spring production of “Semele.” Opera Workshop singers will be joined by an orchestra of local instrumentalists for a concert performance of this timeless opera. Semele is betrothed to a prince, but is in love with Jupiter, the king of the gods. Jupiter sweeps her away on her wedding day, but his wife, the goddess Juno, is plotting revenge. Enjoy a classic tale of love, jealousy and vengeance, told through Handel’s sparkling music. “Semele” will be performed at the Bishop Center on Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available online, or at the door.