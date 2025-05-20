Caring for the caregivers

Caring for the elderly or infirm can be taxing — physically, emotionally and financially. According to a study conducted by medical supply retailer Carewell, Gen X, for example, has become the “sandwich” generation caring for both their elderly parents and dependent children.

The study concluded 71% of middle-aged Americans are caregivers for both their children and their parents; 70% balance full-time jobs with caregiving duties, spending an average of 37 hours per week giving care; 71% struggle financially due to caregiving responsibilities; 75% find it hard to save for retirement, and 63% live paycheck to paycheck; and 18% always feel stressed due to their responsibilities.

A new nonprofit in Ocean Shores, where the median age of the nearly 8,000 full-time residents is 64 — Ocean Shores Friends — aims to provide some much-needed relief for those caregivers while assisting people with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other disabilities.

Ocean Shores Friends, which was announced by Tim Johnson and Mike Harris at the April 22 Ocean Shores City Council meeting, is partnering with the Ocean Shores United Methodist Church to provide social, recreational and enrichment activities for program participants (known as “friends”) allowing their caregivers to take a four-hour break.

The cost is $40 per friend, which includes lunch and snacks. The organization is seeking volunteers and business and community partners to provide a safe, friendly environment for seniors and support caregivers and families.

“I have a vested interest in this program and in this vision because I was diagnosed several months ago with the beginning stages of dementia,” said Harris, veterans advocate/chaplain of VFW Post 8956. “The caregiver program that we have up and running now at the VFW Post on the third Monday of every month is a caregiver support group. If you are a caregiver and you need a break and you want to get some support from others who are going through the same thing, this is available to you.”

The organization is working with the Respite for All Foundation, whose mission is “to inspire, grow, and mentor Respite Volunteer Ministries for communities seeking to minister to persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia disorders through education and shared best practices.” There are 51 Respite for All inspired locations in 15 states across the country with one in Seattle and two in Sequim.

For more information about Ocean Shores Friends, call Janice Nations at 843-303-2590 or Carla Salter at 206-817-1803.