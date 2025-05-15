Care-A-Van back on the road

After some time in the garage, the Washington Department of Health’s Care-A-Van mobile health clinic is back on the road serving communities throughout Washington, including the Grays Harbor area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention canceled a grant program that funded the Care-A-Van in late March, however, the program has been granted a temporary reprieve.

According to Mike McNickle, director, Grays Harbor County Public Health, “The Care-A-Van program secured limited funding and will be able to continue to offer vaccination clinics through June 30, which means that we are back on their books to host a vaccine clinic here at Public Health on June 25 from 3 to 7 p.m.”

The Grays Harbor County Public Health offices are located in The Pearsall Building at 2109 Sumner Ave. in Aberdeen.

The Care-A-Van will also be at the Elma School-based Health Fair and Open House on May 20, and the Lake Quinault School District Health and Vaccine Clinic in Amanda Park on May 29.

Visit https://doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/care-van-mobile-health-services or email care-a-van@doh.wa.gov for more information.

The Care-A-Van mobile health clinic offers flu, COVID, and childhood vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose screenings, and naloxone distribution.