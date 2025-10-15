Calendar of events

Driftwood Players present The Marvelous Wonderettes

The musical comedy will be performed by the Driftwood Players. Marvelous Wonderettes is written by Roger Bean and directed by McKenna Hansen, with music directed by Kari Hasbrouck

Play dates are Fridays, Saturdays: Oct. 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy at the Springfield High School class of 1958 Super Senior Prom, as these four best friends navigate relationships, growing up, and following their dreams. A fun and colorful jukebox musical full of your favorite 50’s and 60’s hits!

Tickets are $20 and available online at AberdeenDriftwood.com or at:

Tinderbox Coffee Roaster in Aberdeen

Valu-Drug in Montesano

Harbor Drug in Hoquiam

The Dusty Trunk in Ocean Shores

Rush Tickets are available for $10 the night of the performance at the door for students presenting their student ID cards.

The Driftwood Players perform at 120 E 3rd St. Aberdeen.

Galway Bay’s Celtic Music Feis continues

Through Sunday, Oct. 19, the Galway Bay’s Celtic Music Feis continues its run in Ocean Shores.

The music plays at two venues: Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores and at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Tickets run from $10 to $200.

Twenty-plus bands from around the world play Celtic/Irish/Scottish music with pipes and dancing.

Information: www.galwaybayirishpub.com.

2nd Annual South Beach Mushroom festival

The 2nd Annual South Beach Mushroom festival is coming to Grayland on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grayland Community Hall, 2071 Cranberry Road.

The festival is a day of community connection and fungal exploration, mushroom foraging tours and engaging “Fun”gi events.

Info: www.facebook.com/events/4056460534665457.

Aberdeen’s Lions Club Toast the Harbor returns Saturday

The Aberdeen Lions Club’s preeminent libation tasting event, Toast the Harbor, is scheduled for 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores.

Originated by the Aberdeen Kiwanis Club, the Lions took over the event when requested to do so by the Kiwanis in 2005. Over the years the festival has evolved into an anticipated occasion by attendees from around Southwest Washington.

“For 17 years this event has provided the Aberdeen Lions Club funds to support a number of our charitable endeavors,” said 45-year Aberdeen Lion Gene Schermer, “including 2024’s distribution of $8,000 in scholarships, 175 refurbished bicycles, over $30,000 to more than 20 community organizations, eye examinations to local students, and providing $7,500 toward the replacement of the Aberdeen Log Pavilion’s sound system. … The motto of Lions International is ‘We serve’and the Aberdeen Lions strive to live up to its motto.’”

Besides the offering of tastings from 11 wineries, a cidery and one distillery, this year’s Toast the Harbor includes two silent auctions offering hundreds of pieces of artwork, restaurant gift certificates, gift baskets, tasty treats and many other items donated by businesses and individuals. This year’s list includes a, two-night ocean-view stay at the Gray Gull in Ocean Shores, a gold season pass to Driftwood Theatre, as well as a refurbished bicycle that football star Mark Bruener used to ride to practices when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advance tickets are available for $25 through local businesses (Aberdeen — GH Wine Sellars and 1st Security Bank, Hoquiam — Harbor Drug and Timberland Bank, Ocean Shores — Ocean Beach Roasters, Corks & Taps and the casino), online through their website www.toasttheharbor.com, or at the door for $30.

Seabrook presents New Constellations live

Get ready for an incredible evening as New Constellations takes the stage in Seabrook on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seabrook Town Hall. Known for their captivating performances and unique sound, this band is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience that will leave you wanting more. Enjoy a night filled with great music and vibrant atmosphere, all set in stunning Seabrook.

