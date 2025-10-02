Calendar of events …

The International Mermaid Museum hosting Fall Festival

The International Mermaid Museum, in collaboration with Westport Garden Resort, will be hosting a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

It’s free to attend for all ages. There will be games, food and free museum admission, as well as a Lucy and Ethel Look-Alike Contest to celebrate the costume season.

According to a press release, fans will have the opportunity to visit slightly scary versions of their favorite Mermaid Festival performers, including Una the Mermaid in her tank, the PNW Unicorns, Siren Circe on the Mermaid Throne and Mermaid Cordylia.

Food vendors will also be available, including cotton candy from Habitat for Humanity, Smitty’s Hot Dogs and Quaint’s Cheesecake and Croissant. There will be gift and craft vendors, as well as free activities for kids.

Johnny and Darlene Camp from Opal Art Glass will also bring their glass pumpkin patch.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the authors of the Pour Decisions Romance Series. Kate Davies, who penned “No Way Rosé,” PJ Forte, who wrote “Gone With the Wine,” and Kelly Jamieson, the creator of “Que Será Syrah,” will be answering questions, posing for photos and signing and selling their books from 1 to 3 p.m.

The International Mermaid Museum is a registered nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching ocean ecology from seashore to sea floor through mermaid mythology, according to the release.

Learn more at https://www.mermaidmuseum.org/

Sunday Afternoon Live features guitar/clarinet duo

Sunday Afternoon Live holds their second performance of Season 22, featuring celebrated guitar-clarinet duo Jâca on Sunday, Oct. 5 starting at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre. Jâca (pronounced “ZHA-ka”) has a story to warm the heart. Two virtuoso musicians, Jaxon Williams on guitar and Wesley Ferreira on clarinet, got together in 2018, a pair of educators as well as already-acclaimed classical performers. They immediately took the music world by storm, appearing on stages throughout North America, South America and Europe, including Carnegie Hall and numerous radio and TV performances. Their 2022 debut album, Breakthrough, has won awards internationally. Audiences have thrilled to Jâca’s “beautiful and varied repertoire” of classical and world music. Williams and Ferreira — artists who have notably achieved the highest academic rank — are also instructors and mentors, offering student outreach programs, a college internship program, and the Emerging Composers Competition. One would think that all of this would be enough laurels for a touring band to rest on.

Tickets for Jâca will be $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Info: sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond. The season ticket for $100 may be purchased in these ways as well and is still the best value.

Driftwood Players perform The Marvelous Wonderettes

The musical comedy will be performed by the Driftwood Players. Marvelous Wonderettes is written by Roger Bean and directed by McKenna Hansen, with music directed by Kari Hasbrouck

Play dates are Fridays, Saturdays: Oct. 3. 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 12, 19 at 2 p.m.

Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy at the Springfield High School class of 1958 Super Senior Prom, as these four best friends navigate relationships, growing up, and following their dreams. A fun and colorful jukebox musical full of your favorite ‘50s and ‘60s hits!

Tickets are $20 and available online at AberdeenDriftwood.com or at:

Tinderbox Coffee Roaster in Aberdeen

Valu-Drug in Montesano

Harbor Drug in Hoquiam

The Dusty Trunk in Ocean Shores

Rush Tickets are available for $10 the night of the performance at the door for students presenting their student ID cards.

The performance on Friday Oct. 3 is a “Pay what you can” night.

The Driftwood Players perform at 120 E 3rd St. in Aberdeen.