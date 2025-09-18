Calendar of events

Saginaw Day Logging Show this Saturday

24th Annual Saginaw Day Logging Show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 in the field next to the Brooklyn Tavern. Depending on where you look it up or whom you ask, that’s in Cosmopolis or Brooklyn or North River.

Participant registration opens at 9 a.m. and competition begins at 11 in the field next to the Brooklyn Tavern, 2611 N. River Road.

Competition is limited to amateurs — loggers who are currently working in the local industry, not performing on the circuit.

Events include double bucking, single bucking, ma and pa bucking, axe throwing, choker setting, chain saw bucking, tree topping, pole falling, obstacle choker setting and log rolling, more accurately known as burling.

Besides all of this, there will be a steam donkey demonstration, a tug-of-war over the pond and kids will be able to dig for treasure in a hay scramble.

Admission is free, but donations will be graciously accepted.

Directions: To get to Saginaw Days, take U.S. Highway 101 south past Cosmopolis. Just south of the Artic Pub, turn east onto River Road. Stay on River Road for just over 16 miles, and the tavern and event will be on the left. The parking area is just past the tavern on the right.

Brenda the Good Witch flies into Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Brenda the Good Witch is flying in to the Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores every Saturday, in Oct., at 1p.m. to sprinkle a little magic into the season. Pumpkin Patch is open noon to 3 p.m. where you can pick up a free pumpkin, explore the hay maze, sip some cider, nibble on a sweet cookie and enjoy enchanting tales from our favorite witch.

Super Stocks champion on the line

The Grays Harbor Raceway Super Stocks will crown a 2025 champion this Saturday night at Grays Harbor Raceway.

It’s been a close battle all year. Four-time track champion Austin Kerrigan leads the points with two wins looking for his third straight championship. Jayson Wolcott is second in points and while not visiting victory lane yet has two second place and two third place and trails by 10 points. Tom Hecker in his retirement year has the green goblin in third place, but also still looking for that first win. Steve Vonheeder moved into fourth place 40 points back as the Bremerton driver continues to pursue his first victory. Shane Kerrigan has three wins on the season and has been battling his son all season back and forth and had a disastrous race where he didn’t make it out to start the main event and has fallen to fifth — 44 points out. Other drivers that have come out to support and race with the Super Stock division are Matt Babcock, Scott Fritz, Larry Wetzel and the Larry Paladin owned entry.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.

Dinner and auction supports Family Promise of Grays Harbor

There’s No Place Like Home dinner and auction is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Montesano City Hall

The dinner and auction is to celebrate and perpetuate Family Promise of Grays Harbor’s mission to support children and families experiencing a housing crisis to achieve sustainable independence.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a social time and viewing of the auction items. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., followed by the live auction. The menu includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread, and a selection of beverages. A gluten-free and vegan option is available.

Your generous support will help local children and families facing a housing crisis find stability and hope. Family homelessness is the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population in the United States today, and Grays Harbor is no exception. All funds raised at this event will support the families served in Family Promise of Grays Harbor’s Prevention, Diversion, and Shelter Programs.

Family Promise of Grays Harbor addresses the crisis of family homelessness by tackling the range of issues that can lead to housing instability. From prevention services to emergency shelter to housing stabilization support, Family Promise of Grays Harbor ensures families develop vital skills, access critical resources, and receive ongoing support to achieve permanent housing and lasting independence. They have served 200 children and parents since they opened doors in 2019. To learn more about Family Promise of Grays Harbor, visit familypromiseofgraysharbor.org