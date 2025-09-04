Calendar of Events

Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday buzzes on Saturday

Loud. That’s what you can expect from the 61st Annual Hoquiam’s Loggers’ Playday at Olympic Stadium this Saturday.

Chainsaws and fireworks will ring out when the competition gets underway at 6 p.m. Competitions include the ax throw, log chopping, ma and pa bucking, choker setting, speed climb, power saw, tree topping, double bucking, spring board chop, obstacle pole, and the really loud and fast hot saw competition.

The city name, Hoquiam, means “hungry for wood” and logging has been an important industry in the area since the 1850s.

The day kicks off with a Loggers’ Breakfast before the parade begins showcasing some of the largest log trucks in the area. Local talent also cheer and march through the downtown streets of Hoquiam alongside vendors of all kinds. After the parade, the iconic evening show begins at the historic Olympic Stadium.

This show plays homage to the history and skills of the logging community and attracts lumberjacks and loggers from across the area to showcase their skills in mind-blowing competitions, including the famed race over floating logs to try to keep their balance. The day-long spectacle is truly a must-see event for a glimpse into Pacific Northwest culture and history.

John Larson, director of the Polson Museum in Hoquiam, said as far as a community in America or the world, there “usually” is some form of signature community event that shapes the community.

“Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday is that one event,” Larson said.

Larson called Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday “the signature event in Hoquiam.”

“The history we have here with logging and saw-milling and a timber-related economy, that’s where Loggers’ Playday is so important in celebration of that connection to history, as well as to our current economy as well,” Larson said. “It’s a nice bridge between our past and our present.”

Events

6 to 8 a.m. — Hoquiam Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Our Lady of Good Help

7 to 8 a.m. — Contestant check-in and safety briefing at Olympic Stadium, time trials

Noon — Hoquiam Elks Grand Parade downtown

2 p.m. — Lions Club Salmon Bake at Washington School

6 to 9 p.m. — Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday Logging Show at Olympic Stadium

9 p.m. to midnight — Dance featuring Joker’s Wild at the Hoquiam Elks.

Cosmopolis Festival in the Park this Sunday

The kids are back in school, and that means it’s time once again for the Cosmopolis Festival in the Park, happening Sunday, Sept. 7 at Lions Park (621 2nd Street, and 1st and C streets).

Mayor Linda Springer invites the community to “come out, take a break after a busy week, and enjoy time with friends and family.”

This long-standing event shares the same weekend as Loggers’ Playday, building on a tradition of celebration in Grays Harbor.

The day begins with the Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser Breakfast at the Lions Club, served from 8 to 11 a.m. The annual breakfast is always a crowd favorite, offering a hearty meal while supporting local firefighters.

The festival officially runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live music, food, vendors and family activities. Local performers Jonas Allen, Suzanne Green and Colin Gage will provide music throughout the afternoon.

Food options will satisfy every craving, from Lions Club burgers, brats, and fries to sweet treats from Buddy Moo’s Ice Cream, Grant’s and Mr. Taco. Adults can also enjoy the Wine Garden, hosted by Aberdeen Wine Cellar.

More than 20 vendors from across Grays Harbor and beyond will be on hand, offering handmade woodcrafts, jewelry, pottery, soaps, lotions and more. Cosmopolis Elementary PTO will also be selling cotton candy and goodies to support student activities.

The Family & Kid Corner will include a Jump House, yard games, and even a rescue goat petting area. Families can also stop by informational booths from the Timberland Library, Grays Harbor Early Learning Coalition and Emergency Management.

Mayor Springer encourages everyone to join in: “Come spend your day at Lions Park with friends, family and neighbors, and make this a special tradition in Cosmopolis — the City of the World.”

Fall craft market at Snowbird Farm & Cidery

The popular Snowbird Farm & Cidery will host a fall craft market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The cidery is located at 484 Old Monte Brady Road in Montesano. Admission is free.

Come sip, shop and have lunch while supporting your local artisans and hand crafters. Homemade, home grown and hand-crafted products including knitted items, T-shirts, hand painted items, candles, body lotions, beaded items, jewelry, socks, cups, crochet items, home decor and so much more.

Country Mama’s Kitchen will also be there with her awesome chicken street tacos.

The Caine Mutiny plays 7th Street Theatre

The movie The Caine Mutiny from 1954 plays at the 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday/

Doors open 30 minutes before the movie begins. Admission is $6.

The movie: A group of officers get a new captain during WW II. The new captain is different and they begin to suspect his sanity. In wartime, will he endanger them? Will they have to remove him from command? Will they be charged with mutiny in time of war if they do?

Starring Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer and Van Johnson.