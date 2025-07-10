Calendar of events

July 11-13 — McCleary Second Growth and Bear Festival

The 66th Annual McCleary Bear Festival is from July 11 through 13.

Established in 1959, the annual McCleary Bear Festival in McCleary, is a community celebration that boasts fun activities and attractions for all ages.

The three-day engagement features a grandiose parade, fun runs of varying lengths, live musical performances by emerging regional bands, a softball tournament and a car show.

The Kiddie Parade is Saturday, with the Grand Parade following.Grab a chair and wave at all the floats, bands and parade participants.

Community bear stew vegetable preparation is Friday morning at the downtown park kitchen area. All are welcome to join, just bring a cutting board and peeler.

The McCleary Bear Festival was dreamed up in 1959 by Norman Porter, then editor of the hometown newspaper. It wasn’t that he disliked bears, but he and other residents of this area knew that bears, prior to hibernation when they need extra calories or after hibernation when their preferred food sources are still unavailable, crave the soft layer of sapwood that’s underneath the bark. In order to satisfy their craving, they would often strip a tree of all its bark.

They may also damage trees when rubbing vigorously against them to leave their scent. Some bears can cause extensive damage to trees which will result in the tree getting ill and eventually dying.

It started with a remark by a friend of Porter’s, who claimed that Skamania bears, if properly cooked, were the world’s most delicious. The two agreed to meet head-on in a bear-tasting contest in McCleary. Now the civic-minded McClearians became interested, began forming committees and decided to stage something more than just a bear-eating contest. Working with Porter, they created the Second Growth and Bear Festival.

McCleary is a slumbering little lumber town 30 minutes west of the Capitol City, Olympia, and depends greatly upon the forests surrounding it in Grays Harbor County for survival. The Simpson Timber Company always replants harvested land for future use of the timber industry, as do all other timber companies in the Northwest.

It is these young trees that bears find so tasty and damage readily each spring. By the ninth annual Bear Festival, 4,000 visitors were gathered in McCleary. The cooking crew by then had grown to several local sportsmen who started two days ahead of time to make sure the bear stew was ready on time. Now organizers host upward of 10,000 people from all over the United States and Canada who have heard one way or another about the big three-day celebration on the second full weekend of July each year.

Bear meat is obtained through the Fish and Wildlife Department, where hunters apply and receive permits for the nuisance wildlife program that require specific state mandated regulations to be followed.​

One-hundred-plus pounds of meat go into the stew with a small portion of that being beef if there is a lack of bear meat that season.

There are also hundreds of pounds of potatoes, carrots, onions and a large kettle of “special” spicy sauce cooked just right with seasonings that are added just before serving that is prepared by community volunteers. The stew is cooked in enormous iron kettles on stoves in the City Park kitchen by our volunteer firefighters.

This is one case where too many chefs don’t spoil the stew, for it takes about 40 people to handle the cooking chores — the McCleary Fire Department taking ’round the clock shifts watching and stirring and adding the right ingredients at the right time to make the stew just right. The menu also calls for a ton of watermelon, 3,000 rolls, and baked beans by the kettle. It is served immediately following the Grand Parade, which always starts at noon on Saturday.

One of the highlights for many Bear Festival attendees is the annual Entertainment in the Park. Starting Friday evening, following the coronation ceremony, a family entertainment act takes stage at Beerbower Park. On Saturday and Sunday they feature live music and entertainment center stage throughout the day.

​All family and musical entertainment is provided for free to all attendees thanks to the generous contributions of entertainment sponsors.

Have a vehicle you want to show off? Bring it down to McCleary Bear Festival on Sunday, and join Test of Time Car Club for a fun day displaying your beauty at the annual car show.

Can you beat the other box cars? Come test your skill on Sunday.

Westport Windriders Kite Festival

Friday through Sunday, July 11-13

Grayland

Come and bring the whole family for some kite flying, demonstrations, games and fun for the kids at the beach. A banquet and auction too. This is a free event. For more information, call 206-755-8409.

Run Like the Wind 5K/10K/Half Marathon

Sunday, July 13

Westport

Come and enjoy the Run Like the Wind races in Westport, by entering a 5K run/walk, a 10K run or a Half Marathon run on the scenic Westport Light Trail and beyond.

The courses are rolling and fairly flat. All the races will start at the marina, go down and around the Fishermen’s Memorial and then head for the paved trail around Half Moon Bay and through Westhaven State Park. A little farther down the trail, the 5K folks will turn around and head back to the starting point. Those running the 10K will appreciate the ocean views as they continue south on the trail and then run around the Westport Lighthouse before returning to the marina. After running around the lighthouse, the Half Marathon participants will follow the signs to the beach where there will be 5.7 miles of running in the sand before returning to the marina. It’s an event for everyone and truly a “wind-in-your-hair” experience.

Participants will receive a swag bag, race shirt (short sleeve for 5k/10k, and long sleeve for half marathon), and a custom medal. First place prizes will be awarded for the men’s and women’s category for each race.