Calendar of events

The Move In Rock & Blues Flea Market Festival

The Move In Rock & Blues Flea Market Festival is from Friday through Monday at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Monday; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Flea market vendors will ply their wares inside and outside from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A beer garden is open Saturday and Sunday, with food and a full bar. Live music is from noon to 5 p.m. both days Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Kids can enjoy cotton candy and the Giant European Slide. Info: 206-276-7592.

Chainsaw carving, auction at Ocean City

Ocean City is putting on another one of its chainsaw carving auctions this Saturday and Sunday, with auctions taking place both days starting at 4 p.m.

Watch chainsaw artists carve and then bid for their finished art at 2619 state Route 109. The chainsawing starts on Friday. Info: 360-580-0584.

Free show at LOGE in Westport

A free all ages show is set for Saturday at LOGE in Westport, featuring live performances by Dain Norman from Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect and Blazing October.

Reserve rooms or campsites or cabins as they will fill fast. This will be an entertaining show for the whole family. Depending on the weather it could be at the amphitheater or in the coffee shop.

Located on the Washington coast, LOGE Westport is your surfing basecamp. Come for the world-class waves and beachy vibes. Then, kick back in your comfy room, work in their communal space, make a fire while meeting new friends, grab a latte in our cafe, or grill your catch on their Traegers. Don’t have gear? They’ve got you covered with wetsuits, boards, kayaks, SUP, and bikes all for rent onsite.

LOGE is located at 1416 S Montesano St., Westport. Info: 360-980-8088.

Racing continues in Elma

Racing continues at the Grays Harbor Raceway at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds on Saturday (Modified Clash) and Sunday (Modified Clash and Giant Firework Show). Info: www.graysharborraceway.com

Camas Prairie tour

Bring your camera and join Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia State Parks for a delightful hike to a nearby glacial prairie, where you’ll be surrounded by vibrant blooms and breathtaking scenery.

Hear from experts at Washington State Parks and Mason County Conservation District about the history of native prairie ecosystems and typical prairie flora and fauna.

This event requires a 1/2 mile trail hike uphill to the prairie.

The trek is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Schafer State Park, 1365 Schafer Park Road, Elma.

Westport Day of Remembrance

This annual event on Sunday remembers those lost at sea and blesses the fleet for a safe and bountiful harvest at 1 p.m. at the Fishermen’s Memorial in downtown Westport. Info: 360-268-9422

VFW Memorial Ceremony

VFW Memorial Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Westport starts at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Street of Flags. Refreshments follow at the VFW Hall. Sponsored by VFW Post #3057.