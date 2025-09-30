Burglaries solved, stolen property and weapons recovered

On Sept. 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Hoquiam Officer Gardner (currently in his second phase of Field Training) conducted a traffic stop on a red Hyundai Elantra near Adams Street Waterfront Park with his Field Training Officer, Officer Fernandez.

The driver, a 43-year-old Montesano man, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and an active Hoquiam Municipal Court warrant for Criminal Trespass 1st Degree. He was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the suspect, officers located drug paraphernalia. Additional paraphernalia, along with a distinctive clown mask tied to a recent burglary, were observed inside the vehicle. After being advised of his rights, the suspect provided written consent for a full search of the car.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered suspected crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, and multiple burglary tools, including pry bars and bolt cutters.

During a follow-up interview, the suspect admitted to committing a previously unsolved burglary at a residence in the 2600 block of Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam. He confessed to stealing a large quantity of Ryobi tools and 8 to 10 weapons, including rifles, BB guns, and crossbows.

The suspect admitted he kept three firearms and sold them to another individual for $100. Through follow-up investigation, officers were able to recover all three firearms and confirm them with the victim.

The suspect also provided information on additional burglaries in both Hoquiam and Montesano. Hoquiam detectives assisted Montesano police in serving a search warrant, leading to the recovery of several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen property, primarily power tools.

The suspect now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including:

Burglary 1st Degree

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Trafficking in Stolen Property 1st Degree

Theft of a Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of Burglary Tools

Possession of Stolen Property

Malicious Mischief 1st Degree

Theft 3rd Degree

Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree

Montesano police have also charged the suspect with Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree and Theft 2nd Degree.

Once released from the Hoquiam Jail on misdemeanor charges, the suspect will be transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail for the most recent felony charges. The Hoquiam police will also request Superior Court and the Department of Corrections review his current Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which he was currently out of custody on for past burglaries, theft, trafficking stolen property, and malicious mischief charges.