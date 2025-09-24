The Grays Harbor Audubon Society celebrated its 30th anniversary this year and members have been featured in or written books on conservation and birds such as Extraordinary Women Conservationists of Washington by Dee Arntz, and author and publisher Bob Morse. You can read more here: https://www.thedailyworld.com/news/the-grays-harbor-audubon-society-30-years-of-birding-on-the-harbor/

Upcoming Author Events

Fall Fungi Bonus with author Langdon Cook in Ocean Shores on Thursday

Join Langdon Cook, author of the award-winning book The Mushroom Hunters, at the Ocean Shores Public Library today from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m, for a virtual walk through the autumn woods. Learn about popular fall fungi, as well as the plants and berries that share their habitats.

Cook is a writer, instructor, and lecturer on wild foods and the outdoors. His books include

“Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table,” a finalist for the Washington

State Book Award, “The Mushroom Hunters: A Hidden World of Food, Money, and (Mostly Legal) Adventure,” winner of the 2014 Pacific Northwest Book Award, and “Fat of the Land: Adventures of a 21st Century Forager,” which The Seattle Times called “lyrical, practical and quixotic.”

Cook’s work has been nominated for two James Beard Awards, a Society of Environmental Journalists award and a Pushcart Prize. He has been profiled in Bon Appetit, WSJ magazine, Whole Living and Salon.com, and his writing appears in numerous magazines, newspapers and online journals, including National Geographic Traveler, Eating Well, Outside, Gray’s Sporting Journal and Seattle Magazine, where he was a regular columnist for a decade.

On-screen credits include the PBS TV series “Food Forward,” the Travel Channel’s “Trip Flip” and the webcast “The Perennial Plate.” He has also been the recipient of grants and awards from Artist Trust, 4Culture, PEN Northwest and the Bread Loaf Writing Conference. A graduate of Middlebury College in Vermont and the University of Washington, Cook lives in Seattle with his wife, poet Martha Silano, and their two children.

Olympia-native Hal Schrieve to appear at Browsers on Thursday

Browsers Bookshop welcomes Hal Schrieve back home to Olympia tonight at 6 p.m. Schrieve will be reading from his latest book Fawn’s Blood. Copies will be available for purchase and signing by the author. Fawn’s Blood is a timely antidote to the anti-trans moral panic of today. Playing with tropes about monstrousness, predation and villainy, this multi-voiced vampire novel offers a paranormal YA fantasy full of complicated queer characters — human and monster alike — all of whom are simply trying to survive in a world that wants them dead.

Ocean Shores Public Library to hold 3rd Annual Local Authors Fair Oct. 4

The 3rd Annual Ocean Shores Public Library Local Authors Fair featuring 32 authors, including 15 who are new to this event, is set for Saturday, Oct. 4. Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m. to meet talented local authors from around the region. Discover new titles across many genres while you enjoy refreshments and chat with your neighbors. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your vibrant local literary community.

3rd Annual PNW Authors Fair set for Oct. 4

The Third Annual PNW Authors Book Fair will be at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 30 authors will be on hand. Author readers will be from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Keynote Q&A will be with Shoalwater Bay author Fredrick Cooper at 1 p.m. There will be book basket raffles. Breakfast burritos will be available for purchase.

Writers Groups

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — First Edition

Oct. 2, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club on Oct. 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers — bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Oct. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Book Groups and Clubs

PageTurners Book Group

Tonight from 5 to 6 p.m.

Timberland Regional Library in Montesano. This month we will be discussing Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.

PageTurners Book Group

Today from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library in Westport. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The all-genre book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. September’s read is The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate).

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event will be held at Hoquiam Brewing Company, located at 526 8th Street. If you’re 21-plus and like to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month they will be discussing Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

October Browsers Book Club

Oct. 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

October’s book is Ice by Anna Kavan. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This dystopian classic, the last book Anna Kavan published in her lifetime, renders her apocalyptic vision of environmental devastation and possessive violence in unforgettable, propulsive, oneiric prose.

Story Time

Ocean Shores Public Library

Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

This week’s theme: Cats. Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and fun. Ages birth through 5. Presented by Niko.

Reading Rangers

Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Elementary age children are invited to join us for a party celebrating the Total Mayhem book series by Ralph Lazar, crazy crafts, action packed activities, a silly scavenger hunt and more.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Today from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Sept. 26

10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Oct. 1

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Oct. 1

11 a.m. to noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Preschool Storytime

Hoquiam

Friday, Sept. 26

10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Timberland Regional Library Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesday, Oct. 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.