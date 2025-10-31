Bomb squad finds World War II-era Super Bazooka

On Thursday, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a possible explosive device located near Simmons Road and Monte Brady Road.

Upon arrival, deputies quickly established a safety perimeter and, with the assistance of Grays Harbor County and the Washington State Department of Transportation, temporarily closed nearby roadways to ensure public safety.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to assist with the investigation. After X-raying the device, it was determined to be an inert piece of ammunition from a World War II-era Super Bazooka.

“We want to thank the public for their patience during this incident and remind everyone — if you come across a suspicious or unfamiliar item that could be dangerous, do not touch or move it. Contact law enforcement immediately. It’s always better to err on the side of caution, the department stated in a social media post. “We’re grateful for the teamwork of all assisting agencies and the cooperation of our community in helping keep Grays Harbor safe.”