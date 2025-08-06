Bison close highways in East County

Washington State Patrol Troopers had an interesting morning on Tuesday when callers reported bison on U.S. Highway 12 and state Route 8 in Grays Harbor County, briefly blocking both directions.

“They escaped their ranch and had to be wrangled early this morning. Luckily no animals or humans were harmed,” according to a post by Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax on her X account.

“​​This isn’t Yellowstone. Owner has been contacted and sounds like they’re safely off the highway,” stated a social media post from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The city of Elma weighed in on the matter: “Shout out to the Elma Police Department for saddling up to wrangle some runaway bison in the Wild West of Elma this morning. They are now accepting applications for Buffalo Wrangler. No arrests were made but there were some serious side-eye from the suspects. Thanks to our local heroes for keeping the law and the livestock in order.”