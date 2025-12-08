Bird flu risk ‘low’ following Grays Harbor woman’s death

The risk to public health remains low in light of the passing of a Grays Harbor resident who had tested positive for bird flu, local health officials said last week.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced in late November that a 75-year-old Grays Harbor County woman with underlying health conditions died from complications H5N5 avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu. It was the first recorded human infection of this variant worldwide.

The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department (PCHHS) stated in a Dec. 1 news release that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of this virus, and that no other individuals connected with this case have tested positive for bird flu. Public health officials are continuing to monitor all close contacts of the patient for symptoms as a precautionary measure.

While the individual did not hail from Pacific County, PCHHS said it was sharing an update “due to regional proximity and strong public interest.”

The patient, who had been hospitalized in King County since early November, kept a backyard flock of mixed domestic birds. DOH testing identified bird flu in the environment of the flock.

“Exposure to domestic poultry, their environment, or infected wild birds is considered the most likely source of infection,” PCHHS stated. “People exposed to the backyard flock are also being monitored for symptoms.”

Bird flu is caused by influenza A viruses that naturally circulate in wild aquatic birds, which can infect other bird species and, on occasion, mammals. They can cause severe illness in domestic poultry like chickens and turkeys, while human infections are rare and almost always linked to direct contact with infected birds, their droppings or contaminated environments.

PCHHS recommends that Pacific County residents with backyard poultry avoid contact with sick or dead birds, and report illness in domestic poultry to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Veterinarians should also report sick or dead domestic animals suspected of bird flu to the WSDA. Contact with sick or dead wildlife should be avoided, and sick or dead wild birds or animals should be reported to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Dead birds should not be handled, and pets should not be allowed near them.

Individuals should avoid eating raw or undercooked animal products, including unpasteurized — raw — milk or cheeses. Raw milk and animal products also should not be fed to pets.

Pacific County residents who have questions about bird flu are encouraged to call the health department’s main office, 360-875-9343, during business hours. After-hour inquiries can be made at 360-214-6013.