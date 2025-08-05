Bear Gulch Fire grows to 4,760 acres

As of late Monday morning, the Bear Gulch Fire along Lake Cushman in the Olympic National Forest is now 4,760 aces and 3% contained.

The recent lower temperatures and increased humidity has moderated the fire growth, although the fire is expected to burn into the fall as it persists in steep, rugged terrain, difficult for firefighters to combat.

Fire managers are prioritizing the protection of structures in the Copper Creek drainage where firefighters are engaged in day and night operations. East of the fire, mastication continues along the 2419 road system to remove roadside brush and debris and make it a more defensible holding feature should fire move in that direction.

Fire personnel are protecting structures in the Staircase area within Olympic National Park using sprinkler systems, hose-lays, pumps, and clearing brush. Crews successfully protected the estimated 1,000-year-old Big Cedar Tree near the Staircase campground.

To date, all structures are still intact. South of the fire, west of the lake, firefighters are improving natural holding features to protect structures, timber and other critical values. Helicopters are strategically cooling fire edges with water drops when weather conditions and smoke levels allow for effective and safe engagement.

Increased humidity is helping to moderate fire behavior. Surface fire spread is still anticipated, with minimal isolated torching and shorter spotting distances. Due to extremely dry conditions and steep terrain with heavy fuel loads, the fire is expected to remain on the landscape until extinguished by rain and snow in the fall.

Cloudy conditions will continue. There is a chance of rain starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Temps will stay cooler in the 60s, with relative humidity getting down to 60% Monday.

Together with the Mason County Sheriff, Tacoma Public Utilities has closed Lake Cushman to public use in support of the Bear Gulch suppression and evacuation efforts.

All campfires are prohibited in Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park. All outdoor burning is prohibited in Mason County.

The Bear Gulch Fire area near Dry Creek Trail is in a Level 3 “GO” evacuation. This includes the Staircase Campground and areas across the causeway on the north side of Lake Cushman. The area south of Dry Creek has a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation notice.

Olympic National Forest officials are seeking tips for how the fire started on July 6. Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact the Forest Service Tipline by phone at 541-618-2154 or by email at SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov. Tips submitted via email should have the subject, “Bear Gulch.”