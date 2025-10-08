Bear Gulch Fire evacuations lifted, access being restored

As of Wednesday morning, all evacuation levels related to the Bear Gulch Fire have been lifted, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

While access to the area is being restored, the U.S. Forest Service will manage and coordinate access for property owners through any remaining road or area closures. Forest Service roads may still have restrictions, so follow all posted signs and directions from federal personnel. The upper Lake Cushman area is now open.

The fire is now at 20,233 acres, and 5% contained. Only 16 personnel are still on site attacking the fire.

The recent arrival of multiple days of rain reduced fire activity significantly. The threat of further damage from the fire is minimal.

Some Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest closures in the Skokomish, Duckabush and Dosewallips areas have been lifted.

Management of the Bear Gulch and Tunnel Creek fires will transfer to local fire units on Saturday. Local fire experts will adapt management tactics to fire behavior and weather patterns.

All evacuation orders have been lifted. Significant gravity hazards — such as rockfall, treefall and landslides — are widespread in burned areas and exacerbated by rain. To ensure public safety from gravity hazards and remaining wildfire activity, some closures around Staircase and Lake Cushman persist.

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest have returned to standard campfire regulations. Campers should use caution with any open flame and ensure fires are completely extinguished — cool to the touch — before leaving a site. Campers are required by law to stay with their campfire from start to finish. Fires may only be built within established rings, stoves, grills, or fireplaces below the 3,500-foot elevation.

On ocean beaches, fires may not be kindled closer than 10 feet to the nearest beach logs. Fires may not exceed three feet in diameter.