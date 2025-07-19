Bear Gulch Fire closure expands to include Mt. Ellinor

Due to continued dry conditions and an increase in fire behavior elevating the risk of fire spread, the Bear Gulch Fire closure area has been extended to include Mt. Ellinor.

The fire as of Thursday afternoon was at 498 acres and 19% contained, and has been determined as human caused. No structures have been reported damaged.

All day use sites, trails, trailheads and other sites beyond the existing closure at milepost 10.5 on Forest Service 24 remained closed including the Staircase Area in Olympic National Park. Currently, the Big Creek Campground remains open.

The fire started on the north side of Lake Cushman near Mount Rose and Hoodsport.

With higher temperatures and increased winds, fire behavior increased on Wednesday and the fire progressed west across Bear Gulch and onto Copper Mountain. Crews working in the Staircase area continue placing sprinkler kits and installing fire protective wrap on structures.

Two helicopters and two super scooper airplanes spent most of the day dropping water on the fire to slow its progress towards National Park infrastructure.

This fire is in extremely steep terrain that rises 3,500 feet from the lakeshore to the top of Mt. Rose and on to Copper Mountain. These steep conditions limit the ability of firefighters to work safely on the hillside due to rolling debris, falling trees and difficult access. Fire crews continue strengthening containment lines around the perimeter using natural barriers, roads, and trails.

Closures:

NF Road 2400 is closed at mile marker 10.5, at the junction of N Mount Church Dr. and NF Road 2400. This closure on NF Road 2400 includes access to day use, trailheads and other sites beyond the closure point. FS RD- 2419 is closed to public access. This includes the Mt. Ellinor trail system. The Lower and Upper Big Creek Loop, leaving from Big Creek Campground are also closed. This closure remains in effect while crews operate heavy equipment to improve the fireline. Big Creek Campground remains open. Other recreation sites continue to be evaluated for the potential of future closure based on changing fire conditions and operations.