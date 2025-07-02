Bargewell Delta Park Remembrance and Celebration set for July 11–12

The Major General Eldon A. Bargewell Foundation has announced that the 2025 Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell Delta Park Remembrance and Celebration is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 11–12 in Hoquiam.
Held every two years, the event honors the life and legacy of Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell, one of America’s most decorated special operations officers and a native son of Hoquiam. Dedicated on Armed Forces Day in 2023, the Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell Delta Park serves as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary service and sacrifice.
This year’s celebration will bring together family, friends, veterans, service members, and the Hoquiam community for a weekend of remembrance, fellowship, and patriotic commitment.
Event Schedule
Friday, July 11
6:00 p.m. — Social and Open Mic, Hoquiam Brew Pub, 526 8th Street
Saturday, July 12
7:30 a.m. — Free Community Breakfast Jitter House, 623 Simpson Avenue
11:00 a.m — Remembrance Ceremony at Delta Park, intersection of Emerson Ave and N Street
Confirmed Speakers:
Keynote Speaker: Colonel Scott White
Following his remarks, Col. White will administer the oath of enlistment to future soldiers from across the Pacific Northwest. He will also invite all veterans present to reaffirm their own oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Guest Speakers
Major General (Ret.) Ken Bowra
Dick Thompson
Fred Kleibacker
1:00 p.m. — Free Luncheon Hoquiam Elks Lodge #1082, 624 K Street
Visit eldonbargewell.org for more information.