Bargewell Delta Park Remembrance and Celebration set for July 11–12

The Major General Eldon A. Bargewell Foundation has announced that the 2025 Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell Delta Park Remembrance and Celebration is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 11–12 in Hoquiam.

Held every two years, the event honors the life and legacy of Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell, one of America’s most decorated special operations officers and a native son of Hoquiam. Dedicated on Armed Forces Day in 2023, the Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell Delta Park serves as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary service and sacrifice.

This year’s celebration will bring together family, friends, veterans, service members, and the Hoquiam community for a weekend of remembrance, fellowship, and patriotic commitment.

Event Schedule

Friday, July 11

6:00 p.m. — Social and Open Mic, Hoquiam Brew Pub, 526 8th Street

Saturday, July 12

7:30 a.m. — Free Community Breakfast Jitter House, 623 Simpson Avenue

11:00 a.m — Remembrance Ceremony at Delta Park, intersection of Emerson Ave and N Street

Confirmed Speakers:

Keynote Speaker: Colonel Scott White

Following his remarks, Col. White will administer the oath of enlistment to future soldiers from across the Pacific Northwest. He will also invite all veterans present to reaffirm their own oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Guest Speakers

Major General (Ret.) Ken Bowra

Dick Thompson

Fred Kleibacker

1:00 p.m. — Free Luncheon Hoquiam Elks Lodge #1082, 624 K Street

Visit eldonbargewell.org for more information.