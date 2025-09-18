Bail set at $500,000 for man accused of shooting, killing brother in Grand Mound

A 19-year-old man accused of killing his brother in the Grand Mound area Sunday is being held in the Thurston County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Marc Anthony Pascual attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday. He was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, domestic violence.

Deputies responded to Pascual’s home on 201st Avenue Southwest just before 7 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting, according to court records. There, they found his 24-year-old brother, Jason Pascual of Rochester, with a gunshot wound to the left side of his abdomen. Deputies and medics administered aid but the brother died at the scene.

Investigators developed probable cause for Marc Anthony Pascual’s arrest after executing multiple search warrants, conducting interviews and collecting evidence, according to a Sunday night news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“Our hearts go out to the family as they grieve this tragic loss,” the release says. “We recognize the deep impact this has on loved ones and the community.”

Judge Anne Egeler set the bail amount after finding probable cause for the alleged crime. Egeler said the court could not be reasonably assured Pascual would return to court, there is a substantial danger he may commit a violent crime, and he may unlawfully interfere with the administration of justice.

Egeler also barred Pascual from contacting family members at the prosecution’s request.

Pascual has no known criminal convictions or open cases, according to court records.

A probable cause statement describes the investigation from the perspective of law enforcement.

A woman, later identified as the victim’s mother, called 911 at 6:55 a.m. Sunday and reported that someone had shot her son in the stomach. A deputy arrived on scene about four minutes later and found the victim with a gunshot wound, lying in a pool of blood.

Despite lifesaving efforts, medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 7:27 a.m.

About an hour later, a detective arrived at the scene and learned there were only three people besides the victim at the home when deputies first arrived: the mother who called 911, her son Marc Anthony Pascual and her partner.

The detective did not notice any obvious signs of forced entry, according to the statement. However, the mother told the detective that the front door had trouble latching.

When asked to recount what happened, Pascual said something woke him from sleep. He soon realized his mother was screaming and followed her into his brother’s room. There, he saw his wounded brother in distress.

The mother told the detective that she was awakened by her wounded son’s screaming and she called 911. Her partner said he woke up with her after hearing screaming as well.

Pascual and the partner then moved the victim to the living room, all three told the detective.

The detective obtained a search warrant for the home and detached sheds. As the search went on, another detective interviewed the three residents again, this time with the help of a Spanish interpreter.

The detectives soon noticed minor discrepancies in the series of events Pascual shared, such as when and how he was awakened.

As the interview went on, investigators recovered a shell casing inside a room with bunkbeds. They also found an empty gun case with a magazine, loaded with 45 mm rounds, in the top bunk.

In an interview, Pascual had confirmed he was sleeping in the top bunk.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office took possession of the victim’s body and a detective noticed that the wound was consistent with a larger caliber round, similar to a 45 mm round.

The mother spoke with a detective again. This time, she said she had to physically shake Marc Anthony Pascual to wake him up. She mentioned she had concerns about Pascual’s mental health and he had previously showed signs of paranoia.

She said she did not want to believe Pascual shot her other son, but if he had, she wanted him to be held accountable. She added she did not want to feel like she needed to “keep one eye open” while she slept in her own home.

The mother also stated she had seen Pascual in the backseat of his grandparent’s car at one point during the investigation.

Following this interview, a detective interviewed Pascual yet again. He denied being awakened by his mother and said he had been woken up by the incident or a loud bang.

He later said he did not hear a loud bang.

He denied entering his grandparent’s car and stated he was with his family the entire time. When asked about guns, he said there were no guns in the house and he did not fire a gun in the house recently.

When asked if he had issues with his brother, Pascual “protested” the question and asked why he would be asked that after just losing his brother.

The detective then asked him if his fingerprints would be found on the gun that killed his brother. In response, he said he never touched or fired a gun.

He then declined having photographs taken of his hands after a detective pointed out a “pink ‘bite mark.’” Such a mark, the statement says, may result from the slide of a gun on a person’s right thumb.

Following this conversation, deputies detained Pascual.

Investigators later found a bullet hole in the wall of Pascual’s room. A light shone through the hole showed a trajectory that reached the victim’s bed, where he was shot.

Furthermore, the hole appeared to match the size of a 45 mm round.

Pascual’s grandmother also confirmed he had taken a nap in the backseat of her car. Detectives obtained a new warrant and searched the car. Inside the trunk, they found an airsoft pistol.

When a detective learned it was not a real gun, Pascual yelled through a partially open window from the back seat of a patrol car.

“Haha!” Pascual allegedly said.

Investigators did not ultimately find a firearm that day.