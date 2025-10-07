Attacks on signature gatherers prompt new bill from Sen. Jeff Wilson

A spate of violent attacks on initiative signature gatherers is prompting Sen. Jeff Wilson to draft a bill creating stiff new penalties for interference and affirming the people’s right of free political speech.

“Normally we wait until the draft is finished before we announce a bill,” said Wilson, R-19th District. “But over the last two weeks we have seen such a campaign of harassment and intimidation at signature-gathering tables that it calls for an immediate response. In the last month, responsible elected officials everywhere have become sensitized to the problem of extremist political violence. This is another manifestation of the problem, and if we are serious about doing something, this issue right here in Washington state deserves our attention.”

Wilson, the Republican lead on the Senate State Government, Tribal Affairs and Elections Committee, has been seeking greater protections for signature gatherers since widespread attacks were reported in 2023. His new proposal builds on legislation he introduced in 2024 and 2025 to create no-protest zones where signatures are collected. Those bills died in committee without a vote.

Wilson’s concern has been heightened by a new series of attacks on canvassers in the field collecting signatures for a pair of conservative-themed initiatives this season. Organizers reported Thursday there have been more than 30 attacks at latest count, ranging from shouting matches at signature-gathering tables to physical altercations. One woman was arrested outside a Tacoma Fred Meyer store last week when she charged a signature-gathering table and began tearing up petitions and signage.

The attacks have raised questions about organization and coordination. The opposition campaign is asking its followers to report sightings of signature gatherers. The campaign website even provides a handy form for people to use. The page does not indicate the use to which the information will be put.

“The opposition is being backed by some of the major players on the Washington political scene,” Wilson said. “If there is any connection between the campaign and the violent attacks we are seeing on signature gatherers, shame on them, and shame on us in the Legislature for turning a blind eye.”

Signature-gathering for initiatives and referendums is a protected form of political speech, guaranteed by the Washington state constitution, state law and years of court rulings. Washington makes it a gross misdemeanor to interfere with signature gatherers “by threats, intimidation or any other corrupt means or practice.”

But law enforcement officials say the law is difficult to enforce because elements of the offense are not well-defined. Wilson’s proposal for the 2026 session would add additional penalties for repeat offenses. Wilson’s bill would:

Make it a gross misdemeanor to protest within 25 feet of a canvasser or a person signing a petition for a referendum or initiative,

Establish that defacing petitions or harassing signature gatherers is a gross misdemeanor,

Create a new Class C felony for repeat violations of the law, and

Create a new Class C felony for malicious interference with initiative or referendum petitions, allowing prosecution of those who steal initiative petitions from tables or from canvassers.

Wilson said he will have the new proposal ready long before the 2026 legislative session opens in January, giving lawmakers on both sides of the aisle a chance to review it and offer their support.

“The lesson of the last month is that violent extremism is a problem across the political spectrum,” Wilson said. “It’s not confined to right or left. Responsible political leaders need to come together and declare that harassment, intimidation and violence are unacceptable, no matter the context.

“I hope my Democratic colleagues will join me in recognizing that the growing attacks on signature gatherers are the biggest immediate threat we face to political speech in this state, and that they will allow this legislation to advance in 2026.”