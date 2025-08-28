Arts and Crafts Festival set for this weekend in Ocean Shores

The 56th Annual Associated Arts of Ocean Shores Arts and Crafts Festival is set for this weekend at the Ocean Shores Convention Center located at 120 W Chance a La Mer NW in Ocean Shores.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The free festival will feature more than 70 arts and crafts booths inside and outside, live music, food trucks, a silent auction, and a kid zone with a bouncy house, a coloring contest, print making, face painting and a high school art display/contest.

Live music performances will include Shaun Beebe, Chris Switzer and Bread & Gravy on Friday; Jonas Allen, Jillian Mixon, Sheena Denney and the Mistaken on Saturday; and Seth Stauffer and KC Ramblers on Sunday.

Food vendors will include Hansen’s Mini Donuts & Kettle Corn, Bay City Sausage, Boogie Beans Coffee Truck, Egg Roll/Lumpia Hut, Funnel of Love, Grizzly Den Gone Wild, Mr. Taco, NW Cold Treats and Oakburger.

Visit https://www.associatedarts.org/artsandcraftsfestival for more information.

The Grizzly Den Gone Wild food will be among the food offerings at the festival.