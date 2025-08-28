Arts and Crafts Festival set for this weekend in Ocean Shores

Five Star Dealerships and TwinStar Credit Union sponsor 56th annual AAOS Art Festival

By Jerry Knaak The Daily World • August 28, 2025 1:30 am
Metal artwork
The 56th Annual Associated Arts of Ocean Shores Arts and Crafts Festival is set for this weekend at the Ocean Shores Convention Center located at 120 W Chance a La Mer NW in Ocean Shores.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The free festival will feature more than 70 arts and crafts booths inside and outside, live music, food trucks, a silent auction, and a kid zone with a bouncy house, a coloring contest, print making, face painting and a high school art display/contest.

Live music performances will include Shaun Beebe, Chris Switzer and Bread & Gravy on Friday; Jonas Allen, Jillian Mixon, Sheena Denney and the Mistaken on Saturday; and Seth Stauffer and KC Ramblers on Sunday.

Food vendors will include Hansen’s Mini Donuts & Kettle Corn, Bay City Sausage, Boogie Beans Coffee Truck, Egg Roll/Lumpia Hut, Funnel of Love, Grizzly Den Gone Wild, Mr. Taco, NW Cold Treats and Oakburger.

Visit https://www.associatedarts.org/artsandcraftsfestival for more information.

The Grizzly Den Gone Wild food will be among the food offerings at the festival.

Face painting

