An WDFW officer foils cedar tree thefts near Aberdeen

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Larry McOmber recently received a report of a trespass in progress on private property outside Aberdeen.

Officer McOmber responded to the area, and a search began for the suspect’s vehicle, which was eventually located tucked behind some trees on a side road. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied but contained several tools.

Officer McOmber searched the area and soon located two suspects hiding behind a large stump nearby. As the individuals were called out and ordered to walk back to the clearcut, an odor of fresh cedar was detected. A continued search of the area revealed a chainsaw, axe and gloves were nearby with several blocks of freshly cut cedar.

The individuals were interviewed and initially tried to lie about their involvement, claiming that the tools and cedar blocks were already there when they arrived.

Further questioning eventually resulted in the individuals admitting to the violations and their intention of selling the cedar for profit. The tools and cedar were seized, and the individuals will be charged with multiple violations to include trespassing, attempted theft, harvesting specialized forest products without a permit and littering.

In a related incident, a nearby camera captured multiple vehicles entering through an unsecured gate and stealing cedar blocks in the area. A tip from a Grays Harbor Sheriff’s deputy led Officer McOmber to the residence where large blocks of wood could be observed from the roadway. Consent was eventually provided to search the residence, where a large quantity of stolen cedar was located.

A suspect was contacted and advised that the stolen product had been located, and he confessed to the violation and provided consent for the product to be seized and returned. Company contractors arrived to retrieve the stolen product (worth over $2,500), and the violator will be charged with multiple violations to include second-degree theft, forest products violations and trespassing.