Amazon opens delivery station in Elma

Amazon has officially opened its newest delivery station in Elma, marking another step in the company’s effort to bring service to rural areas across the Pacific Northwest.

Operations began at the 48,000-square-foot facility this month, successfully processing more than 1,000 shipments on its first day, and will continue scaling up through the holiday season.

The new delivery station powers the last mile of Amazon’s order process, with packages shipped from neighboring fulfillment and sortation centers, then loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers’ doorsteps. This streamlined process increases delivery speed and expands capacity to serve customers throughout Grays Harbor County.

This expansion is part of Amazon’s $4 billion investment to enhance delivery speed and reliability in rural America. The Elma location will significantly improve access to everyday essentials for communities located far from major retail centers. For speed-critical items like paper towels, diapers, and pet food, customers will no longer need to wait days for delivery or travel long distances to stores. Local residents, including busy families and small businesses, will have access to thousands of affordable items with faster delivery times.

“The opening of Amazon’s delivery station in Elma shows that rural Washington continues to attract major employers who recognize the strength and potential of our communities,” said Sen. Mike Chapman, D-24th District. “This facility will be an important economic driver for the surrounding area and will help meet the needs of residents. We’re excited to welcome Amazon to Elma and look forward to the positive impact this facility will have across the region.”

The Elma facility team’s first local initiative supported the East Grays Harbor County Food Bank, donating and helping volunteers prepare over 80 bags of food for distribution to more than 170 local families.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $350 billion across Washington state through infrastructure development and employee compensation.