African bishops welcomed by Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Aberdeen

Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Aberdeen welcomed four African bishops to the Grays Harbor coast on Tuesday, Sept. 30 as part of the Companion Relational program. The bishops were invited to visit all four synods — here with the Southwestern Washington synod as well as synods in Iowa, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. — and attend the installation of newly elected Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Presiding Bishop Yehiel Curry in Minneapolis.

During their time in the Harbor, the bishops were honored with a reception at Amazing Grace, given a tour of the Quinault Pride seafood processing plant, and visited the Quinault Cultural Center and Museum where storyteller Harvest Moon Howell treated them to a performance.

The bishops and the companion synods hope to strengthen ties between each other in this exciting time of transition and new leadership.