African bishops welcomed by Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Aberdeen

By The Daily World • October 15, 2025 1:30 am
Callie White From left: Rev. Hilja Hamukwaya of the Eastern Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia, the first female bishop in that country; Rev. Antonio Alfredo Barros, presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Angola; Harvest Moon Howell; Rev. Dr. Gideon Niitenge, bishop of the Western Diocese and Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia; and Rev. Segues Keib, bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia.
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Aberdeen welcomed four African bishops to the Grays Harbor coast on Tuesday, Sept. 30 as part of the Companion Relational program. The bishops were invited to visit all four synods — here with the Southwestern Washington synod as well as synods in Iowa, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. — and attend the installation of newly elected Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Presiding Bishop Yehiel Curry in Minneapolis.

During their time in the Harbor, the bishops were honored with a reception at Amazing Grace, given a tour of the Quinault Pride seafood processing plant, and visited the Quinault Cultural Center and Museum where storyteller Harvest Moon Howell treated them to a performance.

The bishops and the companion synods hope to strengthen ties between each other in this exciting time of transition and new leadership.