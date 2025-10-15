Aberdeen’s St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church welcomes new rector

Following the departure of the Rev. Evan Clendenin in March 2019 — and the service of several interim priests whose leadership and care sustained the parish through a time of change and growth — St. Andrew’s has announced that the Rev. Tom Sramek Jr. has been called to serve as the church’s new rector. He began his ministry on Wednesday.

Sramek Jr. brings nearly 30 years of pastoral experience and a deep commitment to congregational development and community engagement to Grays Harbor. A native of Los Altos, California, he grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and attended Humboldt State University and Virginia Theological Seminary. Sramek, Jr. earned a certificate from the Church Development Institute in the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia in 2008, a program that laid the foundation for the current College for Congregational Development (CCD).

Throughout his ministry, Sramek, Jr. has served in the Dioceses of California, El Camino Real and Western Oregon. He was especially drawn to St. Andrew’s by the warmth and diversity of the congregation, as well as the many opportunities for ministry and outreach in the wider Grays Harbor community.

Sramek Jr. and his wife, Lisa, have two adult daughters and a son-in-law, all of whom live along the central coast of California. In his free time, he enjoys working with vintage Apple II and Macintosh computers, reading science fiction and fantasy, and keeping up with a variety of sailing, travel and tech YouTube channels.

According to the official church profile, St. Andrew’s was granted parish status in 1908, making it one of the 10 oldest churches in the Diocese of Olympia. It is located at 400 E 1st Street in Aberdeen.