Aberdeen’s Lions Club Toast the Harbor returns Oct. 18

The Aberdeen Lions Club’s preeminent libation tasting event, Toast the Harbor, is scheduled for 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores.

Originated by the Aberdeen Kiwanis Club, the Lions took over the event when requested to do so by the Kiwanis in 2005. Over the years the festival has evolved into an anticipated occasion by attendees from around Southwest Washington.

“For 17 years this event has provided the Aberdeen Lions Club funds to support a number of our charitable endeavors,” said 45-year Aberdeen Lion Gene Schermer, “including 2024’s distribution of $8,000 in scholarships, 175 refurbished bicycles, over $30,000 to more than 20 community organizations, eye examinations to local students, and providing $7,500 toward the replacement of the Aberdeen Log Pavilion’s sound system. … The motto of Lions International is ‘We serve’and the Aberdeen Lions strive to live up to its motto.’”

Besides the offering of tastings from 11 wineries, a cidery and one distillery, this year’s Toast the Harbor includes two silent auctions offering hundreds of pieces of artwork, restaurant gift certificates, gift baskets, tasty treats and many other items donated by businesses and individuals. This year’s list includes a, two-night ocean-view stay at the Gray Gull in Ocean Shores, a gold season pass to Driftwood Theatre, as well as a refurbished bicycle that football star Mark Bruener used to ride to practices when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advance tickets are available for $25 through local businesses (Aberdeen — GH Wine Sellars and 1st Security Bank, Hoquiam — Harbor Drug and Timberland Bank, Ocean Shores — Ocean Beach Roasters, Corks & Taps and the casino), online through their website www.toasttheharbor.com, or at the door for $30.