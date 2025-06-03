Aberdeen’s latest homeless survey results released

Aberdeen City Administrator Ruth Clemens presented the results of the city’s most recent homeless survey at last Wednesday’s regular city council meeting held at Grays Harbor College.

The 30-day survey was conducted during the month of April with 496 total residential responses and 40 online business responses, compared to 857 combined total responses to the 2023 survey.

More than 50% of the residential respondents reported an increase in visible homelessness in the last six months. Business respondents basically indicated no change in their observations.

“Although we know that our visible homeless numbers have decreased based on the State and River streets camps closing, those who remain in the city have moved into a couple of residential neighborhoods, which is reflected in the responses from some residents,” Clemens said via email.

Since the closing of those camps, police and fire response call numbers have decreased, while drug possession arrests have increased.

The survey results indicate a perception of feeling unsafe in downtown Aberdeen, whether while moving about and shopping, or conducting or operating a business, among many respondents. Trash concerns, needles, and other hazardous waste, as well as trespassing, were identified as the top issues for businesses and residents alike.

“The city has worked and continues to work very hard to address these issues,” Clemens said. “I believe the greatest issue we are facing is substance use disorder and untreated mental health issues within a population of people who come to Aberdeen or are sent to Aberdeen to receive services.”

Clemens said the survey results not only help solve problems in the city associated with homelessness and identify areas where officials should focus their energy, but will also help the city understand its residents and businesses.

“The survey results are helpful because they let us know how people are being affected by homelessness. The survey also helps us understand how these complex social issues affect people’s connection to their community,” Clemens said. “We have come a long way from where we were two years ago, and we have made great progress, but it’s hard for some people to see progress when the problem is in their backyard. We will continue to work very hard to find creative ways to address this issue. We also find ways to help people feel more connected to their community.”

The presentation stated that the goal of the most recent survey was to “Follow up from the survey in 2023 to understand how the city is doing addressing the issue of homelessness.”

Clemens added that the city of Aberdeen is committed to solving these problems.

“I have to commend city staff for all the hard work they put into solving these complex issues. We have a solid team of creative thinkers who are solution-oriented,” Clemens said.

The survey results were broken down by wards and business neighborhoods, with residents of Wards 3 and 4 submitting the most responses, along with downtown businesses. Nearly 160 residential respondents reported living in Aberdeen for 21 years or longer. Newer residents indicated that affordable housing and affordability in general were the main reasons for relocating to Aberdeen.