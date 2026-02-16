Aberdeen SkillsUSA teams capture medals at Regional competition

Students in the SkillsUSA clubs at Miller Junior High School and Aberdeen High School enjoyed considerable success at the various regional competitions that took place recently.

There are six regions in all and Aberdeen competes in Region 2, which includes the Olympic Peninsula, and most of Mason and Thurston counties. First place winners automatically qualify for the state championships in the spring, with other medalists potentially qualifying via other metrics.

AHS Electrical Construction Wiring

1st — Raul Saenz

2nd — Luis Mazariegos

4th — Waylon Palmer

5th — Emerson Johnstone

AHS HVAC

1st — Emerson Johnstone

2nd — Luis Mazariegos

4th — Waylon Palmer

5th — Raul Saenz

AHS Robotics: Urban Search amd Rescue

6th — Judith Light & Olivia Schwerdle

7th — Milo Rule and Jasmine Hernandez

AHS Construction

1st — Leo Salomon

2nd — Tyce Green

3rd — Mason Hill

AHS Pin Design

1st — Vannessa Sterling

AHS T-Shirt Design

1st — Vannessa Sterling

AHS Prepared Speech

1st — Emily Dominguez

2nd — Ian Giffin

8th — Anthony Ceja

AHS Extemporaneous Speaking

1st — Jaycee Kost

2nd — Yessenia Bojorge

4th — Ian Giffin

5th — Anthony Ceja

AHS Quiz Bowl

2nd — Jaycee Kost, Ian Giffin, Emily Dominguez, Yessenia Bojorge, Anthony Ceja

AHS Automotive Service Technology.

1st — Brady Whipple

3rd — Talen Guerrier

4th — Brody Williamsen

Miller Pin Design

1st — Aubriel Munoz

Miller Job Demonstration Open

1st — Elizabeth Emmett

Miller Extemporaneous Speaking

1st — Mariana Valerio

Miller Team Engineering Challenge

1st — Archer Long, Morgan Petersen, Rian Winter

2nd — Violet Colburn, Isabella Lavallee, Evelyn Allen

3rd — Allison Benson, Sophia Norsby, Jese Rodriguez-Garcia

4th — Hudson Shepard, Auran Capoeman, Donovan Harshaw

Miller Photography

1st — Violet Colburn

2nd — Evelyn Allen

3rd — Allison Benson

4th — Casen Gill

Advisors for the district’s SkillsUSA clubs include Chuck Veloni, Ashley Emmett, Cory Martinsen, Travis Wheeler, Janet Dayton, Rob Burns and Hailey Pfeiffer.