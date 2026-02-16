Aberdeen SkillsUSA teams capture medals at Regional competition

Students in the SkillsUSA clubs at Miller Junior High School and Aberdeen High School enjoyed considerable success at the various regional competitions that took place recently.
There are six regions in all and Aberdeen competes in Region 2, which includes the Olympic Peninsula, and most of Mason and Thurston counties. First place winners automatically qualify for the state championships in the spring, with other medalists potentially qualifying via other metrics.
AHS Electrical Construction Wiring
1st — Raul Saenz
2nd — Luis Mazariegos
4th — Waylon Palmer
5th — Emerson Johnstone
AHS HVAC
1st — Emerson Johnstone
2nd — Luis Mazariegos
4th — Waylon Palmer
5th — Raul Saenz
AHS Robotics: Urban Search amd Rescue
6th — Judith Light & Olivia Schwerdle
7th — Milo Rule and Jasmine Hernandez
AHS Construction
1st — Leo Salomon
2nd — Tyce Green
3rd — Mason Hill
AHS Pin Design
1st — Vannessa Sterling
AHS T-Shirt Design
1st — Vannessa Sterling
AHS Prepared Speech
1st — Emily Dominguez
2nd — Ian Giffin
8th — Anthony Ceja
AHS Extemporaneous Speaking
1st — Jaycee Kost
2nd — Yessenia Bojorge
4th — Ian Giffin
5th — Anthony Ceja
AHS Quiz Bowl
2nd — Jaycee Kost, Ian Giffin, Emily Dominguez, Yessenia Bojorge, Anthony Ceja
AHS Automotive Service Technology.
1st — Brady Whipple
3rd — Talen Guerrier
4th — Brody Williamsen
Miller Pin Design
1st — Aubriel Munoz
Miller Job Demonstration Open
1st — Elizabeth Emmett
Miller Extemporaneous Speaking
1st — Mariana Valerio
Miller Team Engineering Challenge
1st — Archer Long, Morgan Petersen, Rian Winter
2nd — Violet Colburn, Isabella Lavallee, Evelyn Allen
3rd — Allison Benson, Sophia Norsby, Jese Rodriguez-Garcia
4th — Hudson Shepard, Auran Capoeman, Donovan Harshaw
Miller Photography
1st — Violet Colburn
2nd — Evelyn Allen
3rd — Allison Benson
4th — Casen Gill
Advisors for the district’s SkillsUSA clubs include Chuck Veloni, Ashley Emmett, Cory Martinsen, Travis Wheeler, Janet Dayton, Rob Burns and Hailey Pfeiffer.