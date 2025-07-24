Aberdeen seeks Economic Development Advisory members

The city of Aberdeen is forming a new Economic Development Advisory Committee and is seeking community members interested in joining this initiative.

According to a press release, the committee will play a key role in shaping Aberdeen’s economic future by offering strategic advice, identifying opportunities, supporting initiatives that foster local prosperity, garnering public feedback and support, and creating and proposing economic strategies that align with council priorities.

“This committee represents an opportunity for those who care deeply about Aberdeen’s future to help drive positive change,” said Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr. “We are looking for a mixture of voices and creative minds who are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”

Aberdeen is looking for people with experience contributing to the local economy, including property and business owners, entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking visionaries who are passionate about Aberdeen’s growth. Residents with experience in business attraction and/or retention, or small business development are also encouraged to apply. Committee members will work collaboratively to explore ways to attract investment, support businesses, and enhance the overall economic vitality of the community.

Letters of interest should highlight relevant skills and experience and include a statement on why the applicant wishes to join the committee.

Submissions must be received by Aug. 22 and should be emailed to Aberdeen City Administrator Ruth Clemens at rclemens@aberdeenwa.gov or postal mailed to: Ruth Clemens, Aberdeen City Hall, 200 E. Market Street Aberdeen, WA 98520.