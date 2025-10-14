Aberdeen schools celebrate Farm-to-School Month

Jessica Nelson’s second-grade class at A.J. West Elementary School grew spaghetti squash using seeds that were saved from squash served during last year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

October is National Farm-to-School Month and A.J. West celebrated last week when the school kitchen served the students’ squash. They also saved the seeds for another “crop.”

According to the Washington Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI),” Farm to School connects students, school communities, and local farms with the goal of improving student nutrition and academic outcomes, as well as strengthening local food systems, economies, and communities.”

The FFVP, which is a program of the United States Department of Agriculture, provides funding for a variety of free, fresh fruit and vegetable snacks for children at eligible elementary schools. Schools deliver FFVP snacks along with bite-sized nutrition lessons.

All of the district’s grade schools participate in the FFVP.

Food Services Manager Jaime Matisons said that in addition to providing needed nutrition, the goal is to encourage children to try new foods, learn about seasonal produce, and set healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime.

When possible, the Aberdeen School District partners with local growers to provide the fresh snacks.

Additionally, the Aberdeen School District recently received a $13,000 Farm to School Purchasing Grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture for school meal programs. Farm to School Purchasing grants provide schools, childcare and summer meal programs with funds to buy and serve Washington grown foods from local farmers and food producers.

Student representatives

Aberdeen High School juniors Kassandra Kumarasinghe and Leticia Alvarenga have been selected as student representatives to the School Board.

“Our board is thrilled to welcome our new student representatives, Kassandra and Leticia,” President Jennifer Durney said. “Having students at the table helps ensure our policies and priorities truly reflect the needs and voices of those we serve. Their involvement will not only enrich our discussions but also help connect the board’s work more closely to what matters most in our classrooms and schools – our students.”

Kumarasinghe joins the board with experience as a student representative in a previous school district. She said she is looking forward to representing student voices at the district level.

Alvarenga said that in addition to representing student voices on the board, she is looking forward to learning more about the district so that she can share with fellow students the ways in which Aberdeen is a great place with many opportunities.