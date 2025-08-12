Aberdeen School Board seeking to fill vacancy

On July 15, Aberdeen School Board of Directors member Jessica Jurasin resigned after more than five years of service creating a mid-term vacancy.

The Aberdeen School Board has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Aberdeen High School to interview candidates seeking appointment to fill that vacancy.

The deadline to submit a letter of interest is this Friday at 4 p.m. Letters should include a brief biographical sketch, information about training, interests, experience on policy boards, community and/or school activities and availability to attend regularly scheduled meetings, participate in workshops and review study materials. Members of the community are also invited to nominate individuals and that deadline is tomorrow.

Letters of interest should be delivered to the Aberdeen School District Superintendents’ Office at 216 North G St. or emailed to schoolboard@asd5.org. You must include the words “Letter of Application” in the subject line. Nominations from the community should also be submitted to schoolboard@asd5.org.

The Board’s regular meetings take place at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Additional information about Board member duties and responsibilities is posted on the school district’s website at www.asd5.org.

The appointee will serve until the next local election in 2027 when the position will be on the ballot for a four-year term. According to state law and Board Policy No. 1110, a person is legally qualified to become a board member if they are a United States citizen and a qualified voter residing in the school district.

For more information, contact Co-Superintendents Lynn Green or Traci Sandstrom at 360-538-2002, or lgreen@asd5.org and tsandstrom@asd5.org, respectively, or you may reach out to a member of the Aberdeen School Board of Directors:

President Jennifer Durney — jdurney@asd5.org

Vice President Jeremy Wright — jeremywright@asd5.org

Director Annica Mizin — amizin@asd5.org, and

Director Suzy Ritter — sritter@asd5.org.