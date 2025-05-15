Aberdeen receives $30,000 American Forests Grant to plant trees

Public invited to help plant trees at Pioneer Park on May 21

The city of Aberdeen, Aberdeen High School, Pacific Education Institute, Weyerhaeuser and American Forests are inviting the public to join in planting 20 trees at Pioneer Park located at 214 S. Tilden Street on Wednesday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the city announced via press release.

Advance registration is required. The city received a $30,000 American Forests Grant for the project, and is one of just four cities to receive such a grant.

According to the press release, Pioneer Park includes an athletic complex and pedestrian trail. This park is used by youth, adults and seniors on a year-round basis. Planting trees at Pioneer Park will provide additional shade for park visitors who would benefit from a break from the sun.

“We need a new generation of urban foresters with the skills needed to effectively grow, plant, and maintain trees in changing and harsh urban environments and close the tree canopy gap of 500 million new trees,” the press release stated. “Additionally, jobs are growing beyond just tree care to include mapping, community engagement, and working with related fields.”

The press release added that this event highlights the importance of introducing students to urban forestry and Tree Equity Principals using components of Weyerhaeuser’s supported Tree Equity STEAM Curriculum and a hands-on planting day. Tree Equity means ensuring the funding, policies, jobs, and community capacity to sustain an equitable tree canopy now and into the future for the benefit of all.

According to the official website, “The Tree Equity Curriculum: Exploring Green STEAM Careers is a modular curriculum intended to engage high school students (9th-12th grade) in inquiry-based learning processes by applying knowledge they’ve acquired in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) courses to real world, practical problems, generate solutions and solve such problems.”

The planting location was selected using the city of Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department’s expertise and American Forests’ Tree Equity Score. Tree Equity Score is an interactive map that demonstrates where the greatest need for trees exists and can help city leaders advocate for investing in and planting trees where they are needed most.

Pioneer Park is located in a neighborhood with 17% tree canopy coverage, 2.8 degrees higher surface temperatures, and a Tree Equity Score of 63.

Volunteers must complete the combined waiver which can be found here: https://forms.office.com/r/PSWekeqam8

Registration includes a liability, COVID, and video/photography waiver. Due to legal reasons, all participants are required to complete the waiver.