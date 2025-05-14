Aberdeen Police Department appreciates K-9 donations

The Aberdeen Police Department thanks all who donated to help vest K-9 Kibo. Back in November, the department partnered with 30×30 Fundraising to raise funds for Kibo’s protective vest. By January, thanks to generous support, they had received enough donations to cover the cost. This month, Kibo officially received his completed ballistic vest.

The vest will protect Kibo from stabbings, shrapnel, impalement and environmental hazards such as razor wire, blackberry bushes, and branches, as well as bullets fired from common handguns.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this important cause,” the department stated. “Thanks to your support, Kibo can now serve and protect our community more safely.”