Aberdeen planning for new Harbor Learning Center

School board gets a look at architectural renderings

Architect renderings of a proposed new Harbor Learning Center were the highlight of the Seismic Safe Schools report at the most recent Aberdeen School Board meeting, along with an outline of projects that will take place using voter-approved Capital Projects Levy funds.

Andrew Twyman and Manuel Saldivar-Aguirre of ESD 112’s Construction Services Group and J.R. Mill of TCF Architecture delivered the report.

The Seismic Safe Schools Grant Program is a major effort of the Washington state Legislature to improve school safety in the event of an earthquake and to remove schools from the tsunami inundation zone.

Additional highlights from the report included:

The Harbor Learning Center is entering Phase 3, the design stage of the process. Work on construction documents should begin in January. Pending state funding, while the fourth and final phase, actual construction, could begin in 2027.

The new learning center will be located on the grassy area across from St. Mary’s School, remembered as the historic site of the original Miller Junior High School.

Draft site plans for a new Stevens Elementary School in South Aberdeen and a new Miller Junior High School and elementary school campus off Basich Boulevard were also shared.

Projects under way this school year using the local Capital Project Funds include:

New intercom systems at Robert Gray and Central Park elementary schools

A guardrail safety project at Aberdeen High School

Modernization of the culinary classroom at Aberdeen High School

A canopy extension in the wood and auto shop area along F Street.

The School Board and Co-Superintendents Lynn Green and Traci Sandstrom thanked the team from Construction Services and TCF Architecture for their work developing and managing multiple, large projects on complicated timelines.

The full report can be found on the School Board’s page on the district web site.