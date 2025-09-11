Aberdeen High School students GEAR UP to start school year

All 9th and 10th grade students at Aberdeen High School took part in an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) “Organizational 101” workshop in collaboration with Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) the first week of the 2025-26 school year.

The workshop was designed to set students up for success by encouraging them to organize and manage their school work and activities.

AVID is a college- and career-readiness program that emphasizes skills such as note-taking, goal-setting and time management. GEAR UP is a program to assist students in career exploration and prepare them for their next steps after high school, be it college, military, workforce, etc.

The workshop focused on the role of calendars and planners, and walked students through how to use them effectively. Staff and AVID upperclassmen assisted the students in filling out their planners.

Aberdeen School District Co-Superintendent Lynn Green reported to the School Board that a $600,000-a-year GEAR UP grant is funding four additional staff to work with students in Grades 7-12 over the next seven years.

At its Sept. 2 regular meeting, the school board approved a contract with the Washington Student Achievement Council to fund the GEAR UP program in the district. The program focuses on early career exploration, awareness, academic success and readiness for continued education after graduation from high school.

“This funding is a game changer for Aberdeen and we are very excited,” Green said.

Faith Taylor-Eldred, one of the GEAR UP advisors, said, “The workshop is part of AHS’s broader effort to ensure every student is prepared for the challenges of high school and beyond.”

Sept. 2 School Board meeting notes

The Aberdeen School Board accepted a gift from employees at 1st Security Bank who had conducted a school supply drive and presented supplies and a $570 donation for additional supplies to the Harbor Learning Center.

President Jennifer Durney administered the oath of office to Mardi Emard-Colburn, who was selected by the board for appointment to fill the vacancy in Position 3 created by the resignation of Jessica Jurasin.

The board approved an addendum to the contract with TCF Architecture for a grant-funded Natural Hazard Assessment, which will become part of the final study and survey currently under way assessing the condition of all schools as part of seismic school safety planning.

The board approved an agreement with Catholic Community Services granting access to schools to provide prescribed counseling and wraparound family support services to students.