Aberdeen First United Methodist Church set to close after 140 years

The Aberdeen First United Methodist Church is closing after 140 years due to financial stress and dwindling attendance.

“Our first church building was constructed in 1885 at the corner of First and F streets, with Pastor Charles McDermoth taking an active role in the construction,” said lay leader Bill Hardy. “Among the trustees was Aberdeen founding father Sam Benn. Rev. McDermoth served for three years, spent 11 years in Portland, and returned to Aberdeen in 1899, being so well loved in the community that the nearby McDermoth grade school is named after him.”

In 1909, the congregation bought a quarter of a city block at Second and I Streets and over the next several years built a three-story building with a sizable auditorium that served as the church from 1912 to 1966.

Fundraising for the current church began in 1961 and was completed in 1966.

“At that time, we had several hundred active members, and the modern church building was appropriate for those times,” said Hardy. “The closing of the church will be emotional for long-time members such as Caroline (his wife) and me. I joined the church in 1960, and she joined four years later. We did not know each other because of our age difference, and then I was inactive for 30 years until she saw my name in the membership directory. Once I came back to church, we were married there in 1996 and raised all three of our children there. Many couples have said their wedding vows in our sanctuary over the years.

“It is bittersweet for us to close. Our building served us well in the 1960s when we had several hundred attending each week, including many community leaders. With recent church attendance dwindling to a dozen or so, the cost of utilities and insurance has outpaced the offering plate.”

Community celebration

Aberdeen First United Methodist Church is having a community celebration of our 140-year history and our Faithful Completion this Saturday (Dec. 6) at 1 p.m. at the church at Second and Broadway, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. The event will include a history and slide show and will honor member families, former pastors, and community partnerships. The public is invited and there is no charge.