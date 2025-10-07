Aberdeen DUI officer keeping streets safe

We all know, or we should all know, that drinking or using drugs and driving is a no-no.

Operating a 4,300-pound (on average) vehicle requires enough sober concentration as it is. Add in alcohol or drugs (illicit or prescription), and the risk of catastrophic accidents increases exponentially. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “Every day, about 34 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 42 minutes. In 2023, 12,429 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths.”

The Aberdeen Police Department has taken a novel approach to get impaired drivers off the road — a dedicated DUI officer.

Meet Dillon Mitchell, a seven-year veteran of the Aberdeen Police Department and graduate of the Police Explorers (now known as Cadets) program. Mitchell is APD’s DUI bloodhound, and by all accounts is a DUI magnet.

“I was not always like that. My love for DUI enforcement honestly came from seeing how much work it was and how much people veered away from that. Not a lot of people wanted to be in that field,” Mitchell said. “Then I went to a ton of training. I was fortunate to get into the drug recognition expert (DRE) program. And from there, it taught me so much to be able to pick out those little nuances that people are doing behind the wheel that let me figure out that they’re impaired.”

According to Commander Steve Timmons, Mitchell has a unique ability to spot impaired drivers and has quickly become one of the top cops in the state of Washington when it comes to this discipline.

“​​(Mitchell’s) a different breed when it comes to this. It’s a big commitment. So when he came about with this, and we applied for it, there was no doubt. He’s our guy. There was no doubt in my mind that he would be the one,” Timmons said. “I was pretty confident that we would get it just based on his reputation. The amount of DUIs, I think he’s in the top couple (officers) in the state.”

Timmons is referring to the grant that was awarded to APD that pays Mitchell’s salary and specifically funds a dedicated DUI officer.

“Officer Mitchell actually brought it to my attention. It was through the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission,” Timmons said. “They were doing a pilot program where they would fully fund two positions across the state. They would fully fund salary and benefits for that purpose of just being a specific, dedicated DUI officer.”

Oftentimes, troops or first responders will have collateral duties in addition to their primary responsibilities. In Timmons’ case, he is APD’s public information officer. In Mitchell’s case, DUI is all he does.

The effect on Aberdeen and APD has been immediate. Mitchell has already racked up 70 DUI arrests since assuming these fulltime duties in April. Meanwhile, his training and his willingness to teach his fellow officers has had a ripple effect throughout the department.

“When I first became a drug recognition expert, I didn’t have an instructor behind me. So they would ask me questions and I could give them my knowledge, but it wasn’t formal. It was all informal stuff,” Mitchell said. “A couple months ago, I went to DRE instructor school. So, now I am a drug recognition expert instructor, so I can hold (formal) training and classes to teach other people.”

Timmons says Mitchell’s enthusiasm and abilities regarding DUI cases are infectious.

“He’s our go-to, especially with the new officers we have. Just having someone like Dillon who they can go to (as a) mentor for anything DUI related,” Timmons said. “I’ve actually seen an increase in DUI arrests because it motivates. I’ve seen more DUI arrests than previously in my career because they see him doing it, and it’s contagious.”

Aside from the physical danger to other drivers, bicyclists, skateboarders, pedestrians, etc., Mitchell says the personal ramifications of getting caught driving under the influence are significant. An arrest can lead to significant fines, attorneys fees, suspended driver’s license, and even jail time. He added that these incidents are avoidable.

“It’s not just you that you’re impacting. You’re impacting the lives of everybody else around you, especially if you hit somebody or somebody crossing the crosswalk that you don’t see because your vision is blurred from the alcohol or drugs that you use,” Mitchell said. “You really have to think about the other people because it really is the most selfish crime out there. It’s completely unavoidable.”

Mitchell added that people have several options that are much more preferable to getting behind the wheel of a car while under the influence.

“You have taxis, you can walk, you can call a friend. Honestly, if it’s 2 a.m. and you’re super drunk and you don’t want to drive home and I’m working, I’ll drive you home,” Mitchell said. “I would rather drive you home than you get behind the wheel. If you really can’t afford a taxi, I am more than happy to do that, because at least you’re not getting behind the wheel and hurting somebody else.”

Mitchell, a Wishkah Valley High School and Grays Harbor College graduate, says he wanted to be a police officer from a young age. He says he enjoys policing the community in which he grew up, but acknowledges there is also a downside.

“It’s fantastic, except when I find people behind the wheel that I know,” Mitchell said. “That’s the hard part. It’s the give and take. I’ve arrested a lot of people that I know, which is hard sometimes. So there are negatives and positives to working where you live.”

Mitchell has also been helping teach driver’s education classes at All-Star Driving School and offering his experience during the alcohol impairment sessions for all of the school’s new drivers.

“I can reach the new drivers before they even think about getting behind the wheel and I can educate them and try to stop the problem before it even happens,” Mitchell said.