A fundraiser for steeple repairs set for Thursday

In November 2024 lightning created from a bomb cyclone struck the steeple at Saron Lutheran/First Presbyterian Church in Hoquiam, sending nails and splintered wood flying across the road and onto church grounds.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, church members are hosting a fundraiser — a ravioli dinner featuring authentic homemade Italian sauce and ravioli made by former Hoquiam principal Ed Rosi. As an added attraction there will be many auction items available that evening.

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the door and at the church office at 708 8th St. — $20 for adults, $10 for children 7 to 12 and free for younger kids.

For more information, call the church office at 360-532-4611.