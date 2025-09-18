7th Street Theatre awarded ‘Outstanding Rehabilitation’

Dr. Allyson Brooks, Washington State Historic Preservation officer, has announced the 2025 award recipients for Outstanding Achievements in Historic Preservation.

Each year, the agency recognizes people, projects and organizations throughout the state that have achieved distinction in the field of historic preservation. The 2025 awardees come from Franklin, Grays Harbor, King, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Whatcom and Whitman counties.

Outstanding Rehabilitation – Valerie Sivinski Award

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam, Grays Harbor County

The 7th Street Theatre Association is recognized for their grass-roots rehabilitation of this historic Hoquiam movie palace.

Over the course of 40 years, a small group of dedicated volunteers raised and invested approximately $4 million to restore the crown jewel of Grays Harbor. Their years of hard work raising funds and rehabilitating the historic building’s interior culminated in a ribbon cutting in August to celebrate the completion of its exterior restoration.

Constructed in 1928, the 7th Street Theatre is the only surviving atmospheric theater in Washington state. Atmospheric theatres, popular in the 1920s, were designed to evoke a sense of being outdoors using lighting, architectural elements and ornamentation. The 7th Street Theatre was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

Other awards:

Outstanding Rehabilitation – Valerie Sivinski Award

Weyerhaeuser Office Building, Everett, Snohomish County

Outstanding Rehabilitation – Valerie Sivinski Award

Interstate Telephone Exchange, Pullman, Whitman County

Outstanding Rehabilitation – Valerie Sivinski Award

YWCA, Seattle, King County

Outstanding Stewardship

C Street Vault, Connell, Franklin County

Outstanding Stewardship

Opportunity Township Hall, Spokane Valley, Spokane County

Heritage Barn Rehabilitation

Hall-Leander Barn, Skagit County

Special Achievement

Ken Calder, Point Roberts, Whatcom County

Special Achievement

Leland Lauffer, Statewide Forester for the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife