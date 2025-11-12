7th Street Theatre announces 2026 slate

The iconic 7th Street Theatre located at 313 7th Street in Hoquiam has announced its 2026 movie schedule, which will kick off with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom the last weekend in January.

Highlights include classics like Casablanca and The Sound of Music, mind-bending science fiction like The Matrix and Back to the Future, and holiday thrills and chills such as Frankenstein, the Polar Express and White Christmas. The 7th Street Theatre recently underwent an award-winning restoration and renovation.

According to the official website, “Built in 1928, Hoquiam’s 7th Street Theatre is one of the few remaining atmospheric-style theatres on the West Coast. The theatre’s unique interior, adopted from the works of John Eberson, transforms the interior into a simulated open-air playhouse with a painted “sky” ceiling complete with clouds and twinkling stars. The 7th Street Theatre is a beautiful and unique venue. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.”

Tickets are usually $6.

7th Street Theatre 2026 schedule

Jan. 30-31 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Feb. 13-15 Casablanca (1942)

March 6-7 The Matrix (1999)

March 21-22 The Sound of Music (1965)

April 10-11 Big (1988)

April 25-26 Babe (1995)

May 15-16 Jurassic Park (1993)

June 5-6 Back to the Future (1985)

Sept. 5-6 Dirty Harry (1971)

Sept. 18-19 La La Land (2016)

Oct. 17-18 Frankenstein (1931)

Oct. 30 The Addams Family (1991)

Nov. 7-8 North By Northwest (1959)

Nov. 27-28 The Polar Express (2004)

Dec. 5 Elf (2003)

Dec. 19-20 White Christmas (1954)