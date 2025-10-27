6th District Rep. Emily Randall makes ‘after hours’ visit

With the United States House of Representatives still in recess amid a government shutdown, last week Rep. Emily Randall (D-6th District) crisscrossed her district, meeting with constituents to discuss the effects of the ongoing government shutdown, the expiration of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, and funding first responders.

On Oct. 21, Randall visited Summit Pacific Medical Center and toured the new expansion. Later, she spoke at the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Business After Hours, which was hosted at Summit Pacific.

“I’ve worked in and toured a number of hospitals during my career, including before politics, and certainly, the six years I spent on the state Senate Health Care Committee, and this one feels really good,” Randall said. “We had a chance to talk to so many of the providers who had their feedback really listened to and were able to help design a facility that is going to meet the community’s needs.”

In her closing comments, Randall said, “I have a lot of hope for what kind of health care system that we can build for our country and our state moving forward, one in which everyone has access to the health care that they need, when and where they need it, where they can afford it. And as we look towards that vision, it’s definitely someone who will be such a strong partner in building a healthier Washington and a healthier country for all of us.”

When asked of her reaction to Summit Medical Center’s expansion, from conception to almost finished, Randall said, “There’s a lot a lot of anxiety related to going to a hospital and to have a space that is so welcoming and where the navigation is smooth and the art is thoughtful and the colors are calming. Down to the details of the way that in the hallway, there’s a pass-through cabinet so that they can stock new bedding and supplies so they don’t have to open the door to come in the middle of the night and windows to help monitor a patient so you don’t have to wake everyone up in the middle of the night. It’s just a really thoughtful flow.”

Health care is why Randall entered politics and her priority, when in meeting with individuals who are providing care, is to understand “what challenges exist for them and what their points of opportunity are,” she said. “We’re creating some resiliency to have eyes on rebuilding long term, and I want to be a strong partner.”

After visiting Olympia on Wednesday, and Tacoma on Thursday, Randall returned to the Harbor on Friday. In the morning, she visited with the Aberdeen Fire Department and in the afternoon, she stopped by Grays Harbor County Public Health to speak with WIC program staff and visited Harbor Regional Health.