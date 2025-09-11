30 students visit Lumen Field with GHC’s TRIO Upward Bound program

Thirty high school students from the Twin Harbors recently visited Lumen Field with Grays Harbor College’s TRIO Upward Bound program.

In addition to watching the Seattle Seahawks take on the Kansas City Chiefs, the TRIO Upward Bound students had the chance to explore different careers in fields like culinary, communications, event planning, and more.

The field trip was part of TRIO Upward Bound’s six-week summer program, which is designed to help students from Raymond, Ocosta and Hoquiam high schools explore new interests and prepare for post-secondary education. It was the first professional sports event for many of the students.

One highlight of the day was a career-oriented private stadium tour. Students got an up-close look at high-volume culinary operations that feed thousands of fans, players, and VIP guests. They learned how marketing teams build the Seahawks brand and enhance the fan experience through storytelling and media campaigns. The tour also covered the complex logistics of event management, including security, entertainment scheduling, and vendor coordination.

“It was a really nice opportunity to explore possible career choices,” remarked Andee Wilson, a sophomore at Hoquiam High School. “It seems that the stadium itself has a huge list of jobs we can choose from that correspond with the majors we want to go into! It was also just a great experience in general; it was my first football game and now hopefully not the last. It was a memorable event and it was great to be able to hang out with my friends and learn more about the stadium.”

The group was also given exclusive early access passes, which allowed them to watch the player warm-ups along the sidelines and network with stadium staff. 15 students were chosen to participate in the iconic 12th Man Flag Raising Ceremony, assisting Seahawks legend Curt Warner.

“This day was more than just a game,” said Sarina Tung, the director of TRIO Upward Bound at GHC. “It was a celebration of our students, our community, and the doors that open when young people are given opportunities to engage in cultural, educational, and career-focused experiences.”