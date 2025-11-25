2025 Grays Harbor County election results

In Tuesday’s final vote count at 10:12 a.m. by the Grays Harbor County auditor’s office, a total 16,119 votes have been counted in the 2025 general election. Two Aberdeen City Council races went down to the wire with John Shaw defeating incumbent David Lawrence by just one vote for Ward 6 Position 11, and Deb Wilson narrowly defeating incumbent Kacey Ann Morrison by four votes for Ward 1 Position 2. Since the percentage difference between Shaw and Lawrence is less than .5%, a recount is required. According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Recount FAQ, “If the difference between the candidates is less than one half of one percent and also less than 2,000 votes, a recount is required.”

Visit the Washington state voter portal for more information. https://voter.votewa.gov/portal2023/login.aspx

The voter turnout topped out at 31% of 51,765 eligible voters participating in the 2025 general election in Grays Harbor County compared to the 19% who voted in the primary back in August. The statewide deadline to certify the election statewide is Dec. 4.

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8201

Proposes a constitutional amendment to allow funds held for the purpose of long-term care services and supports for eligible seniors and people with disabilities to be invested as authorized by law. Dedicates investment income from any such funds to long-term services and supports for program beneficiaries.

Statewide

Approved 1,103,801 (57.83%)

Rejected 804,942 (42.17%)

Contested Grays Harbor County Races

Hospital District 1 Potential Annex Area – Oakville

No 418 (76%)

Yes 132 (24%)

Hospital District 1 Position 3

Andrew “Drew” Hooper 1,301 (65.61%)

Chad Searls 633 (31.92%)

Hospital District 1 Position 5

Shannon M Brear 1,392 (62.39%)

Gary Thumser 814 (36.49%)

Hospital Commissioner District 2 Position 2

Kyle Pauley 5,507 (50.67%)

Edward Welter 5,290 (48.68%)

Hospital Commissioner District 2 At Large

Scott Dilley 5,592 (51.89%)

Abigail Mercure 5,118 (47.49%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 1 Position 2

Deb Wilson 187 (50.27%)

Kacey Ann Morrison 183 (49.19%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 2 Position 4

Jerry Rajcich 207 (71.63%)

Ryan Housden 80 (27.78%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 4 Position 7

Carrie Hubbard 504 (80.38%)

Cliff Feigelson 122 (19.55%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 6 Position 11

John Shaw 167 (50.15%)

David Lawrence 166 (49.85%)

Cosmopolis City Council Position 4

Steve Davis 245 (56.71%)

Mark Collett 180 (41.67%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 1 Position 2

Kaleb Blume 110 (51.16%)

Mary Thornton 100 (46.51%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 2 Position 4

David J Smith 86 (62.77%)

Cathy Ryan 51 (37.23%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 3 Position 6

William Nelson 109 (52.91%)

Ryan M. McClure 89 (43.2%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 5 Position 10

Denise Anderson 148 (66.97%)

Max Johnson 66 (29.86%)

City of Elma – Police Operations and Maintenance

Yes 330 (53.05%)

No 292 (46.95%)

City of McCleary Mayor

Brycen Huff 391 (80.79%)

Chris Miller 88 (18.3%)

City of Oakville Mayor

Bill Breedlove 83 (62.88%)

Angelo Cilluffo 48 (36.36%)

City of Ocean Shores City Council Position

Curt Dooley 1,673 (64.32%)

Write-in 928 (35.68%)

Mary M. Knight School Board Director Position No. 1

Kayla Mali 173 (52.23%)

Tracey Ushman 147 (45.23%)

Satsop School District Position 4

Beth Heller 56 (62.92%)

Patrisha Werdahl 30 (33.71%)

Hoquiam School District Position 4

Brittney Daisy Dawn Russell 884 (54.43%)

Chris Eide 731 (45.01%)

Taholah School District Position 4

Tyson Johnston 94 (59.87%)

Mary A. Ralston 63 (40.13%)

Aberdeen School District Position 4

Jeanne Marll 1,580 (56.21%)

Jeremy C Wright 1,211 (43.08%)

Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 2

Devin G Harris 283 (57.76%)

David D. Edwards 205 (41.84%)

Complete 2025 Grays Harbor County General Election results can be found here https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20251104/graysharbor/