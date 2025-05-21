15-year-old overdoses on parents’ fentanyl in Tokeland

On Sunday, May 18, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to an emergency call in Tokeland, involving a 15-year-old minor who had become unresponsive after overdosing on fentanyl belonging to his parents.

Fortunately, Shoalwater Bay Police Department Officer Shane Frank was in the vicinity and provided immediate, life-saving measures that were crucial in stabilizing the child. PCSO extends its deepest gratitude to Officer Frank for his swift action and willingness to assist in this critical situation. His decisive intervention undoubtedly saved the young person’s life.

PCSO is deeply saddened by this incident and all calls of this nature. Our thoughts are with the child, and we sincerely hope for his full recovery and a successful future.

Following the initial response to the emergency call, PCSO detectives began their investigation. It was determined that the child’s mother fled the area during the initial stages of this investigation, and authorities are actively seeking her whereabouts.

Due to the current legal framework in Washington regarding reckless endangerment involving controlled substances, and because fentanyl is not explicitly listed under the associated statutes for felony charges in such cases, the mother, once apprehended, will be charged with a less serious misdemeanor.