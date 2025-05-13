139 file to run for office, primary field set

Candidate filing week wrapped up Friday as 139 candidates declared their intention to run for one of 104 offices in Grays Harbor County setting up a handful of intriguing primary races and what may prove to be contentious races in the general election this fall.

The 18-day primary voting period begins July 18 and runs through Primary Day on Aug. 5.

McCleary

Early in the week McCleary City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Brycen Huff declared his candidacy for mayor. Embattled incumbent Mayor Chris Miller then declared his intention to run for re-election prior to the Friday deadline.

At the Feb. 26 city council meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution expressing a vote of no confidence in Miller. On March 14, the Washington State Executive Ethics Board ordered Miller to pay a civil penalty of $3,000 for using “state resources for their private benefit or gain.” The McCleary City Council has also been discussing a change of its form of government at recent city council meetings.

Ocean Shores

On May 2, Ocean Shores City Councilor Rich Hartman indicated he was not running for re-election and Jane Shattuck declared her candidacy for Hartman’s vacated Position 7 and then withdrew later in the week.

Curt Dooley stepped up and declared his candidacy for that seat. Incumbents Denise Siers and Lisa Scott have filed to run for re-election.

Aberdeen

Incumbent Debi Pieraccini has withdrawn from the Aberdeen City Council race.

Contested primary races include:

Aberdeen City Council Ward 2 Position 4

Ryan Housden

Justin B. McFadden

Jerry Rajcich

Darrin Lee Bates

Aberdeen School District School 5 Position 4

Michelle Sturges

Jeremy C Wright

Jeanne Marll

Mary M. Knight School District School Board Director Position 1

Tracey Ushman

Kayla Mali

Tessa Fatland

Oakville Mayor

Bill Breedlove

Robert Lee Colgrove

Angelo Cilluffo

Sheila A. Jones

Primary winners will face off in the 2025 General Election, for which the voting period starts Oct. 17 and lasts until election day on Nov. 4.

For a current list of those who have filed in Grays Harbor County go here:

https://voter.votewa.gov/CandidateList.aspx?e=893&c=14